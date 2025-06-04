The Floating Hospital Welcomes Marketing Executive Kevin Douglas

Strategic fundraising and partnerships executive joins the legacy non-profit healthcare provider as Director of Philanthropy

- Sean Granahan, President and General Counsel, The Floating Hospital. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Floating Hospital , a revered New York City-based non-profit organization providing healthcare services since 1866 to homeless families and families living below the poverty line, welcomes Kevin Douglas as its new Director of Philanthropy. Mr. Douglas is a veteran fundraising and marketing executive with more than 15 years of experience in driving multi-million-dollar revenue growth through corporate, philanthropic, and government partnerships. Prior to joining The Floating Hospital, he served as Director of Marketing and Fundraising, Funds Development and Marketing (FDM) for the Church World Service. During his career, he has held comparable positions in such other esteemed organizations as The Colossian Forum, Grace Wellness Center, Mosaic Covenant Church, and Trinity Health.“We are delighted to have Kevin join our team,” said Sean Granahan, President and General Counsel.“In addition to being a truly humble person, he brings considerable talent to our fundraising efforts in these unpredictable times.”Mr. Douglas is recognized nationwide for his marketing and communications expertise. His proven track record encompasses securing transformational funding, structuring innovative financial models, and building high-impact strategic alliances. He is also known to be proficient in leveraging capital markets, workforce development, and AI-driven economic mobility solutions to drive long-term change.Mr. Douglas holds a Master of Divinity: Pastoral Studies from Moody Theological Seminary. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Central Michigan University.# # #About The Floating HospitalFounded in 1866, The Floating Hospital was one of the first pediatric healthcare charities in New York City dedicated to caring for the city's impoverished children and their families. Today, the organization's co-located healthcare services include primary medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare with specialists in optometry, podiatry, and infectious disease. Its primary focus is homeless families living in shelters, hotels/motels, safehouses or are doubled up with family/friends. The Floating Hospital's“more than healthcare” offerings include free health education and shuttle transportation from approximately 400 shelters and domestic violence safe houses citywide; a dedicated life-skills program for families to help them with school enrollment, housing applications, employment applications, childcare enrollment; distribution of essentials such as food, infant and hygiene products, and seasonal clothing. It also operates a summer leadership and skills camp for homeless youth, and community clinics offering free HIV screenings and women's health screenings. The Floating Hospital has a complete teaching kitchen and activity center where patients and community members can participate in hands-on workshops on healthy food sourcing and meal preparation, as well as other pertinent healthcare-related topics.The Floating Hospital's main clinic is in Long Island City and has satellite clinics in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and a location at NYCHA Queensbridge Houses. More information about locations and services may be found on the website at or by calling (718) 292-8801.

