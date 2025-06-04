ACE Calls On Prime Minister Carney To Show How He'll Stand Apart

Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs says:“We're ready to build baby build - but we're being blocked by ideology.”

- Krystal Churcher, Chair of ACEOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE) is calling on newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney to turn his economic promises into practical support for families and childcare providers. In light of Mr. Carney's pledge to“spend smarter,”“invest in growth,” and“cut operational government spending,” ACE is urging the federal government to remove ideological barriers that exclude licensed childcare operators from programs associated with the $10/day childcare program based on their business model.“Families are looking for childcare that's open, safe, and affordable-they're not concerned about whether a center is for-profit or non-profit,” said Krystal Churcher, Chair of ACE.“But under CWELCC, ideology is taking precedence over access, denying families the affordable spaces they want based solely on a center's corporate structure. This isn't building a childcare system; it's holding it back.”Despite the Carney government's campaign commitment to create 100,000 new childcare spaces, frontline realities paint a stark contrast. Centers prepared to open are stalled by regulatory bottlenecks and compliance delays. Families in both urban and rural communities are struggling to access care due to restrictive limits on private sector participation. Waitlists continue to surge while licensed operators that are ready and able to contribute are denied equal access to support offered to nonprofit counterparts.Prime Minister Carney has promised to shift resources toward people and businesses, and to position Canada as the strongest economy in the G7. ACE now poses the question: Will childcare be part of that growth agenda-or stifled by the ideological policies of the previous administration?The contradiction is becoming difficult to ignore. While the government speaks of expansion, the policies of the previous administration continue to sideline providers who are critical to achieving it, simply because they operate as private companies as opposed to not-for-profits.ACE is urging the Prime Minister, along with Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu and Secretary of State for Children and Youth Anna Gainey, to adopt a truly inclusive model that empowers all licensed providers to participate fully in the $10-a-day program.“This is a moment for Prime Minister Carney to show his government is ready to lead, not repeat the mistakes of the past,” said Churcher.“It's not enough to inherit a plan - he must improve it. That begins by fixing the funding model and embracing the full potential of licensed providers.”Recent analysis shows the CWELCC funding model underdelivers by up to $900 per child, per month in Alberta alone, forcing some operators to cut services or delay growth plans. In several provinces, long-standing providers are facing insolvency amid delayed reimbursements and rigid fee caps.“We are asking this government to let common sense prevail and to let licensed providers do what they do best: deliver quality, affordable care to Canadian families.”About ACEThe Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE) is a non-profit coalition of licensed childcare providers - including home-based, nonprofit, and private centres - advocating for sustainable funding, parental choice, and high-quality, inclusive care. Grounded in frontline experience, ACE works collaboratively with governments and stakeholders to ensure childcare policies are practical, equitable, and responsive to the diverse needs of families and operators across Canada.Learn more at:

Krystal Churcher, Chair

The Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE)

+1 780-838-3103

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.