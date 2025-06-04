Beautinow Expands Into Textured And Curly Hair Care Products

mielle organics

As I Am

Beautinow, a leading online retailer in beauty, personal care and niche fragrances, has announced its expansion into the textured and curly hair care market.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beautinow, a leading European online retailer in beauty, personal care and niche fragrances, has announced its expansion into the textured and curly hair care market. The company is now offering an extensive range of products from renowned brands including Mielle Organics , As I Am, and Cantu . The product range features shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, and styling creams, many of which are designed to promote hair growth and improve scalp health.

Awareness of Diverse Hair Needs

This launch highlights Beautinow's commitment to catering to the diverse needs of its customers. The textured and curly hair care segment has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of diverse hair needs and the rise of movements celebrating natural hair and self-expression. Consumers in this market often seek specialized solutions for hydration, definition, and protection, making it a significant opportunity for inclusivity and innovation in the beauty industry.

“At Beautinow, we believe every individual deserves access to products that suit their unique beauty needs,” says The Netherlands based company.“Expanding into the textured and curly hair care space is a step toward ensuring inclusivity and providing high-quality solutions to an audience that has been historically underserved in the beauty market.”

Textured & Curly Hair Care Brands

Beautinow now proudly stocks products from three highly acclaimed brands, some of which are black-founded and/or black-owned:

Cantu: celebrated for its wide-ranging line of products designed to nourish, define, and protect natural hair. Enriched with shea butter, coconut oil, and other moisturizing ingredients, Cantu has become a trusted staple for individuals aiming to enhance their hair care routines.

Mielle Organics: A Black-founded brand, is renowned for its nutrient-rich, organic formulations. With natural ingredients like honey, avocado, and pomegranate, Mielle Organics prioritizes healthy hair growth and moisture retention, empowering users to feel their best.

As I Am: Black-founded and Black-owned, is recognized for its science-backed products specifically created for curly, coily, and textured hair types. Incorporating ingredients such as coconut, shea butter, and aloe vera, the brand has built a loyal following with solutions that nourish and define textured hair.

H. Dai

Beautinow B.V.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.