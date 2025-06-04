L. Fitzgerald Stills Releases 'It's Time To Rewrite Your Story' A Call To Divine Purpose

Gerald

Stills offers a faith-driven guide to discovering purpose, breaking spiritual stagnation, and embracing Kingdom living.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- L. Fitzgerald Stills, a devoted servant of Christ with over thirty years of ministry experience, unveils a powerful roadmap to living a life deeply aligned with divine purpose. Drawing from decades of personal journey and rooted in unwavering biblical truth, his transformative guide calls readers to step beyond the confines of worldly expectations and awaken to their sacred identity in Christ. Now available on Amazon, this soul awakening work is positioned to become a spiritual lighthouse for those hungering to ground their lives in eternal principles and walk boldly in the calling God has prepared for them. Grab your copy today and let your paths towards divine alignment begin.A Holy Calling: It's Time to Rewrite Your StoryStills didn't just pen down this book but he walked you through its message. Through times of trial, defeat, and spiritual renewal, he uncovered the life-changing power of God's Word to renew the mind and transform the heart.”It's Time to Rewrite Your Story” is more than a book; it's a sacred blueprint for believers weary of hollow religion and yearning for a vibrant connection with God.About the BookThis story is a profound journey into what it means to live as a citizen of Heaven while facing life's everyday trials. Stills empowers readers with biblical strategies to:●Foster a Christ-focused mindset.●Deepen their acquaintance with God through prayer and reflection.●Discover spiritual truths in a world veiled by lies.●Overcome the adversary's tactics with victory.This book is for the believer ready to move beyond shallow faith, says Stills. God's Word is alive and powerful; let it reshape your journey from within.Who Needs This Book?The Questing Believer:If you're seeking God but unsure how to grow closer, this book is your compass.The Battle-Weary WarriorFor those facing doubt, fear, or life's tempests, Stills provides unwavering biblical truths to steady your soul.The Devoted DiscipleIf you're ready to trade rituals for a relationship and embrace Kingdom living, this is your declaration.About the AuthorStills is a spiritual mentor, an ordained minister, and a passionate promoter for living that is Christ-centered.Through his ministry and book, he encourages believers to live as true devotees of Christ, rooted in faith and empowered by the Holy Spirit. His teachings make timeless truths understandable to everyone by fusing the depth of the Bible with common sense.The MissionStills' work is a passionate call for the Church to rise above complacency and embrace its divine purpose. It's Time to Rewrite Your Story is the first of many resources crafted to prepare believers for spiritual warfare, discipleship, and triumphant living.AvailabilityReceive His Words - It's Time to Rewrite Your Story is available in print and digital formats.Get your copy from here:Contact:●Author: L. Fitzgerald Stills●Email: ...●Publisher: Hexa Book Marketing

