PM Modi Sets Strategic Roadmap In First Council Of Ministers Meet After Operation Sindoor
According to sources, the meeting saw a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory offensive against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opened the session by providing an overview of the operation, after which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan delivered a comprehensive presentation on its execution and strategic impact, sources said.
Under Operation Sindoor, India struck nine terror camps, with subsequent action countering Pakistani offensives across multiple sectors.
The government in the meeting also reviewed pressing issues related to developmental projects. The Ministry of Jal Shakti gave a detailed presentation on India's water management strategy, including a status update on the Indus Waters Treaty and other key infrastructure projects. According to sources, the presentation covered both India's diplomatic positioning and internal preparedness on water sharing and conservation, especially concerning cross-border rivers.
Presentations were also made by other ministries, focusing on critical sectors ranging from infrastructure and energy to social welfare. Ministries were instructed to align their communication strategies with the government's larger public engagement goals.
Importantly, all ministers were directed to take the government's achievements over the past 11 years directly to the people. The Prime Minister stressed the need for unified messaging and on-ground outreach to showcase development work and reforms under the NDA regime. With the strategic and administrative roadmap laid out, the Council of Ministers now enters what is expected to be a crucial phase of implementation and public engagement in PM Modi's third term.
