CABEI Reduces Interest Rates Once More As A Result Of Its Renewed Financial Strategy

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) lowered its interest rates by 15 basis points in the spread applicable to sovereign public sector operations under the variable spread interest rate scheme. This benefit also applies to new public sector operations with non-sovereign guarantee under the same scheme.

The improved financial conditions took effect on June 1 and will generate significant savings for borrowing countries and their 126 operations, which include the disbursed loan portfolio, approved loans pending disbursement, and new approvals under the 2025 Annual Plan, which in aggregate exceed US$15.6 billion.

CABEI's Executive President Gisela Sánchez emphasized that "this improvement is the result of our continued efforts to optimize the Bank's funding costs, resulting from the implementation of an active, timely, and diversified strategy in the capital markets. In 2024, we reached a historic milestone by surpassing US$2.9 billion in funding, the highest annual volume in CABEI's history, and for 2025, we have practically secured our funding for the year under even more favorable terms. Among the executed transactions, we highlight the global benchmark issuance for US$1.5 billion, the largest in the Bank's history, and our unprecedented debut in the UK Sterling Market with a GBP750.0 million bond (approximately US$931.1 million). These transactions reflect investors' continued recognition of CABEI's financial strength and our "AA" rating."

This reduction is part of the renewed Financial Strategy, which, under strict technical rigor, includes among its objectives the optimization of costs through the diversification of terms, markets, and instruments. This is reflected in the more than 185 bond issuances executed by the Bank across 24 markets and 27 different currencies globally. This has been achieved while ensuring long-term institutional self-sustainability .

Finally, President Gisela Sánchez emphasized that events such as this demonstrate that the Bank's financial achievements, directly translate into concrete benefits for the countries it serves. She reiterated her commitment to efficient management, aimed at consolidating CABEI's role as a key partner in financing sustainable projects. "All of this brings us closer to our vision of being the main source of multilateral funding in the region," said Sánchez.

The updated financial conditions table may be found at the following link:

Quarterly Determination of Lending Interest Rates - Central American Bank for Economic Integration

SOURCE CABEI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED