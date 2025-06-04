$52,000 Raised For The Connecticut Based 'Latinas In Leadership Institute'

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a theme of "Symposium also served for the first time as a fundraiser for the organization'sa comprehensive six-month certificate program designed to cultivate leadership and advocacy skills. Through facilitator-led course work, assessment of individual skills and subject matter expert speakers, the institute's program participants engage in sessions that that tap into their personal leadership and communication styles regarding inclusive leadership style, develop essential tools which enables them to become more effective and positioned for growth opportunities. The program ends with a capstone that produces reports on issues impacting the Latino community with recommendations that are published into articles and policy briefs.

In addition to the many notable speakers, served as an opportunity to recognize Latina accomplishments from across the country. Carolyn Aronson, the founder " It's a Ten " hair products sold globally was presented the " National Entrepreneur Award, " which was presented by Marilyn Alverio , CEO of Latinas & Power and Connecticut's Secretary of State, Stephanie Thomas . Longtime Latina Pioneer, former Legislator and Educator, Edna Negrón Rosario received this year's Warrior Award. Well known community leaders Maritza Rosa and Catalina Samper-Horak received the ' Latinas Champion Award'.

The high-profile event provided attendees with a valuable opportunity to network, explore a vendor marketplace, and participate in skill-building workshops. These workshops covered a range of topics, including Power, Poise, and Presence: Leadership Essentials for Latinas on the Rise Harnessing the Power of Podcasting: Elevating Latino Voices in Media and Business Latinas on Boards, Commissions and Community Networks

Making Power Money Moves: Essentials (High School & College Students)

What Young and Mid-Career Women Need to Know about Social Security and Your Financial Future

Latinas & Power Corp. CEO, Marilyn Alverio stated, "This year's event exceeded all expectations, creating a powerful space where Latinas are confidently embracing their strength and voice. Witnessing this transformation firsthand is one of the most exhilarating experiences imaginable. We are putting the ladder down, and these remarkable women are seizing the opportunity."

In attendance were intergenerational women from all sectors and businesses. "We are intentional about inviting 100 high school students from the CT area to witness role models that look like them and that come from similar backgrounds. One shining star was Liberty Blanco, a senior at Weaver High School who dramatized a poem by Elizabeth Acevedo called Afro Latina. Not only did Ms. Blanco received a standing ovation, and a few companies handed her their recruiting card," stated Alverio.

The Symposium closing Keynote speaker, actress Lisa Vidal delivered a powerful and moving address that deeply resonated with the audience evoking tears and laughter. A breast cancer survivor and as the parent of a child who died by suicide, she is deeply committed to working on mental health and addiction issues. She has also co-founded 'Latinas Acting Up' to support Latinas in the entertainment industry who are underpaid and exploited.

The successful LiLi program is currently in its 4th cohort, to date 58 Latinas from all career levels and industry sectors have participated. For more details and to apply, please visit the link below:

Anyone interested in identifying up and coming talent in their organization may want to consider this program as they open the doors on June 3rd for their 5th cohort group starting in September of 2025. For more information contact: [email protected]

A special thank you goes out to our title sponsor, Liberty Bank and our presenting sponsors: AARP, It's A 10, Travelers and CT Public Television.

About Latinas & Power Symposium

Founded in 2004, the Latinas & Power Symposium has impacted thousands of Latina professionals from across the country by focusing on skills building, strategies for success, entrepreneurship and personal growth. It accomplishes this through its four core programs; The Latina Leadership Institute, its annual Symposium, La Mesa Latina, an online community focused on bringing Latinas together from across the country to discuss topics of interest, learn about products and services, identify job openings and for small business owners the ability to promote their products on La Marqueta (a virtual marketplace) and the Latina & Power Webinars on social media.

SOURCE Latinas & Power Corp