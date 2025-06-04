Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Results Of Annual General Meeting


2025-06-04 12:16:37
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 4 June 2025. All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes
For 		Percentage of votes cast Chair's Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld
1 326,212 100.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 10,300
2 297,937 96.66 0 0.00 10,300 3.34 28,275
3 326,212 100.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 10,300
4 323,152 99.06 0 0.00 3,060 0.94 10,300
5 308,017 95.32 0 0.00 15,135 4.68 13,360
6 318,317 94.59 0 0.00 18,195 5.41 0
7 315,077 93.63 0 0.00 21,435 6.37 0
8 315,077 96.59 0 0.00 11,135 3.41 10,300
9 311,077 95.36 0 0.00 15,135 4.64 10,300
10 325,377 96.69 0 0.00 11,135 3.31 0
11 332,512 98.81 0 0.00 4,000 1.19 0
12 333,452 100.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 3,060

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 59,508,123 at the voting record date, 0.57% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66




