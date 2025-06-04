Results Of Annual General Meeting
|Resolution
| Votes
For
|Percentage of votes cast
|Chair's Discretion
|Percentage of votes cast
|Votes Against
|Percentage of votes cast
|Votes Withheld
|1
|326,212
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|10,300
|2
|297,937
|96.66
|0
|0.00
|10,300
|3.34
|28,275
|3
|326,212
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|10,300
|4
|323,152
|99.06
|0
|0.00
|3,060
|0.94
|10,300
|5
|308,017
|95.32
|0
|0.00
|15,135
|4.68
|13,360
|6
|318,317
|94.59
|0
|0.00
|18,195
|5.41
|0
|7
|315,077
|93.63
|0
|0.00
|21,435
|6.37
|0
|8
|315,077
|96.59
|0
|0.00
|11,135
|3.41
|10,300
|9
|311,077
|95.36
|0
|0.00
|15,135
|4.64
|10,300
|10
|325,377
|96.69
|0
|0.00
|11,135
|3.31
|0
|11
|332,512
|98.81
|0
|0.00
|4,000
|1.19
|0
|12
|333,452
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|3,060
Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 59,508,123 at the voting record date, 0.57% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment