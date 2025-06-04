Ten Key Companies Driving Growth In The Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$98.08 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$207.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Covert Authentication Features
8.3. Forensic Authentication
8.4. Holography
8.4.1. Diffractive Hologram
8.4.2. Embossed Hologram
8.4.3. Kinegram
8.5. Overt Authentication Features
8.6. RFID And NFC
8.6.1. Active RFID
8.6.2. NFC
8.6.3. Passive RFID
8.7. Security Inks
8.7.1. IR Inks
8.7.2. Thermochromic Inks
8.7.3. UV Inks
8.8. Serialized Barcodes And QR Codes
8.8.1. 1D Barcode
8.8.2. 2D QR Code
8.9. Tamper-Evident Seals
8.9.1. Induction Seals
8.9.2. Shrink Bands
8.9.3. Tamper-Evident Films
9. Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Material
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Glass
9.3. Metal
9.4. Paper And Board
9.4.1. Corrugated Fiberboard
9.4.2. Folding Carton
9.4.3. Paper Label
9.5. Plastic
9.5.1. HDPE
9.5.2. PET
9.5.3. PP
9.5.4. PVC
10. Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Packaging Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Primary
10.2.1. Blister Packs
10.2.2. Bottles
10.2.3. Tubes
10.2.4. Vials
10.3. Secondary
10.3.1. Cartons
10.3.2. Cases
10.3.3. Containers
10.4. Tertiary
10.4.1. Crates
10.4.2. Pallets
10.4.3. Stretch Wrap
11. Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market, by End Use
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Cosmetics
11.2.1. Hair Care
11.2.2. Makeup
11.2.3. Skincare
11.2.3.1. Creams
11.2.3.2. Moisturizers
11.2.3.3. Serums
11.3. Pharmaceutical
11.3.1. Over-The-Counter
11.3.2. Prescription Drugs
12. Americas Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market
14. Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Analysis
