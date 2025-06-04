Ten Key Companies Driving Growth In The Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market by Technology, Material, Packaging Type, End Use - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth, projected to rise from USD 84.18 billion in 2024 to USD 98.08 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 207.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.21%.

In response to increasingly sophisticated counterfeiting operations, companies are focusing on maintaining the authenticity of pharmaceutical and cosmetics products.

This comprehensive report provides insights into the evolving landscape of anti-counterfeit packaging technologies, regulatory dynamics, and regional trends, helping brands sustain consumer trust, ensure compliance, and secure a competitive edge in the market.

Emerging Forces Redefining Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

The anti-counterfeit packaging sector is being revolutionized by technological advancements and stringent regulatory frameworks. The integration of advanced holographic techniques, forensic markers, RFID, and NFC technologies has enabled companies to embed robust security features into their packaging solutions. Such innovations not only enhance product security but also provide real-time traceability, creating new opportunities in strategic planning and competitive positioning.

Tariffs Impact on Anti-Counterfeit Solutions

The implementation of new U.S. tariffs in 2025 has compelled anti-counterfeit packaging manufacturers to modify their sourcing strategies. By focusing on regional supply chain diversification, companies are mitigating tariff impacts and achieving greater supply chain transparency. This adaptation highlights the importance of strategic foresight and investment in authenti?ation technologies, essential for risk mitigation and agility in dynamic market conditions.

Decoding Technology, Material, Packaging, and End-Use Segmentation

Technological segmentation highlights various authentication features: covert, forensic, holography (diffractive, embossed, kinegram), RFID and NFC (active, passive), and security inks (IR, thermochromic, UV). Materials such as glass, metal, paper/board, and plastics (HDPE, PET, PP, PVC) contribute to differing levels of security and product perception.

Packaging segmentation extends across primary, secondary, and tertiary types, catering to specific needs in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors. These segmentation insights enable tailored strategies aligning with product-specific requirements and consumer demand.

Regional Dynamics Influencing Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

Distinct regional dynamics shape the market landscape for anti-counterfeit packaging solutions. The Americas are experiencing an increased focus on localized production, integrating RFID and NFC systems to meet regulatory demands. In contrast, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa prioritize harmonized standards and forensic techniques, leveraging advanced security inks and data platforms. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stands out as a key exporter due to its manufacturing capabilities. Identifying these trends provides an avenue for strategic entry and investment across different markets.

Profiling Market Leaders Driving Authentication Innovations

Leaders in anti-counterfeit packaging are at the forefront of innovation, combining material science and digital authentication. Firms are investing in new holographic technologies, forensic marker research, and collaborative ventures to deliver comprehensive anti-counterfeit ecosystems. These efforts enhance market entry strategies and offer a competitive advantage by ensuring end-to-end security traceability.

Key Takeaways from This Report



Comprehensive understanding of technological, material, packaging, and regional segmentation for strategic alignment.

Insight into the impact of U.S. tariffs and adaptive strategies for risk management in anti-counterfeit packaging. Profiles of leading market players focused on innovative authentication solutions to secure supply chains and bolster competitiveness.

Strategic Imperatives for Industry Leaders

To combat counterfeiting, industry leaders must integrate multi-layered authentication features and foster strategic partnerships for customized solutions. Implementing workforce training and robust data management frameworks will enhance supply chain visibility and threat detection capabilities. A continuous improvement mindset, driven by feedback loops, will also cultivate resilience against counterfeiting tactics, ensuring brand protection and regulatory adherence.

Toward a Secure Packaging Ecosystem

As counterfeit threats rise, the synergy of advanced materials and digital technologies supports a secure packaging ecosystem. Agile strategies tailored to technological, material, packaging, and end-use segmentation are crucial for adapting to market forces. By embracing global standards and digital traceability, organizations can protect their brands and maintain regulatory compliance, ensuring public health and commercial integrity.

Companies Featured

The companies profiled in this Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging market report include:



SICPA S.A.

De La Rue PLC

OpSec Security Group, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH Markem-Imaje

