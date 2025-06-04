European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results Of 2025 Annual Meeting
|Nominee
| Votes
For
| % Votes
For
| Votes
Withheld
| % Votes
Withheld
|Gina Parvaneh Cody
|189,612,547
|99.82%
|341,826
|0.18%
|Ira Gluskin
|189,600,098
|99.81%
|354,275
|0.19%
|Mark Kenney
|183,619,750
|96.67%
|6,334,623
|3.34%
|Gervais Levasseur
|189,602,333
|99.82%
|352,040
|0.19%
|Lisa Russell
|189,613,658
|99.82%
|340,715
|0.18%
All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.
Re-Appointment of Auditors
| Votes
For
| % Votes
For
| Votes
Withheld
| % Votes
Withheld
|Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants
|189,712,920
|99.82%
|333,807
|0.18%
About ERES
ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at March 31, 2025, ERES owned 2,594 residential suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owned one commercial property in Germany and one commercial property in Belgium, with a total fair value of approximately €729.1 million.
ERES's registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.
For more information, please visit our website at .
For further information:
| ERES
Mr. Mark Kenney
Chief Executive Officer
416.861.9404
| ERES
Ms. Jenny Chou
Chief Financial Officer
416.354.0188
