DEADLINE ALERT For WST, DMRC, CODI, And ELV: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST )

Class Period: February 16, 2023 – February 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 7, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) despite claiming strong visibility into customer demand and attributing headwinds to temporary COVID-related product destocking, West was in fact experiencing significant and ongoing destocking across its high-margin HVP portfolio; (2) West's SmartDose device, which was purportedly positioned as a high-margin growth product, was highly dilutive to the Company's profit margins due to operational inefficiencies; (3) these margin pressures created the risk of costly restructuring activities, including the Company's exit from continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) contracts with long-standing customers; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC )

Class Period: May 3, 2024 – February 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 8, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a large commercial partner would not renew a large contract on the same terms; (2) that, as a result, Digimarc would renegotiate the large commercial contract; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's subscription revenue and annual recurring revenue would be adversely affected; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI )

Class Period: May 1, 2024 – May 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 8, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) certain unrecorded financing arrangements and irregularities identified in sales, cost of sales, inventory, and accounts receivable recorded by Compass' subsidiary, Lugano Holdings, Inc.; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV )

Class Period: April 18, 2024 – October 16, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) sicker patients with higher acuity tended to remain on Medicaid after redetermination, leading to higher per-patient costs; (2) this increase in cost was occurring at a rate that was not adequately reflected in Elevance's rate negotiations with the states or in its financial guidance for 2024; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

