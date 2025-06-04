Greystone Expands FHA Lending Team With The Addition Of Corley Audorff And Josh Williams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced today that Corley Audorff and Josh Williams have joined the firm as Directors. Both based in Atlanta, GA, Mr. Audorff and Mr. Williams will focus on loan originations for multifamily and seniors housing / healthcare assets, reporting to Field Springer, Chief Operating Officer of Greystone's FHA Lending platform.

Mr. Audorff brings over 15 years of experience in real estate finance, most recently serving as a Senior Vice President of Production at Colliers Mortgage from 2022 to 2025, where he focused on HUD/FHA, Fannie Mae, USDA and proprietary lending financing solutions for clients. Prior to his role at Colliers, Mr. Audorff served as a Vice President at PGIM Real Estate, where he specialized in HUD financing, and has also spent time as a Managing Director at Monticello Asset Management. Prior to his work in the private sector, Mr. Audorff served approximately seven years in various roles at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, including Senior Underwriter.

Mr. Williams also joins from Colliers Mortgage, where he was a Vice President from 2022 to 2025. He previously served as a Senior Associate Loan Officer at PGIM Real Estate and as an Underwriter and Production Associate at Monticello Asset Management. His expertise spans multifamily and healthcare sectors, with a strong background in FHA-insured loan products.

“I'm thrilled to join Greystone, the #1 multifamily and healthcare HUD lender*, and work to continue our success together as a team, in multifamily and healthcare finance,” said Mr. Audorff.“The company's depth of resources, integrated lending platform, and client-focused culture create an environment where I can contribute meaningfully to impactful transactions in the seniors housing and multifamily sectors.”

“Both Corley and Josh's combined depth of experience across the private and public sectors in multifamily and healthcare financing makes them an invaluable addition to our lending team,” said Mr. Springer.“Together, they strengthen our reach and capabilities in key asset classes and geographies.”

About Greystone

Greystone Servicing Company is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in volume for these sectors. Greystone loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

*For HUD's 2024 fiscal year. Based upon combined firm commitments of Greystone Funding Company LLC and Greystone Servicing Company LLC.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

...