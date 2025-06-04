Kangohr Launches Micro-Learning Platform To Elevate Human Interaction Skills Across The Workforce

Logo

New video-based training solution helps HR leaders deliver scalable, on-demand employee development that drives performance and retention

- Charles EpsteinARLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KangoHR, a global leader in soft skills and employee engagement training, today unveiled a powerful new micro-learning program designed to help HR leaders strengthen workforce communication, collaboration, and culture-without disrupting daily operations.Built to address a growing need for practical, human-centered workplace skills, the program delivers 52 bite-sized video lessons, each just 5 minutes long. The training covers high-impact soft skills that directly support employee performance, team dynamics, and retention-key priorities for today's HR and L&D professionals.Soft Skills Training That Fits Today's WorkflowsIn today's hybrid, hyper collaborative work environment, traditional full-day workshops are often unrealistic. KangoHR's micro-learning platform makes it easy for HR teams to offer effective, on-demand employee training that's cost-efficient, and built for how people actually learn - in-transit and while multitasking.“This platform gives HR leaders a fast, flexible way to support employee development at scale,” said Todd Horton, CEO of KangoHR.“We've focused on real-world skills-communication, professionalism, stress management-that people need regardless of title or tenure. It's accessible, actionable, and designed to fit into the modern workday.”Key Topics Include:* Cross-generational collaboration and communication* Professionalism in hybrid and in-person environments* Digital communication etiquette* Setting healthy boundaries and preventing burnout* Managing stress and workplace anxiety* Why It Matters for HR LeadersAccording to recent studies, soft skills are among the top predictors of long-term employee success, yet they are consistently undertrained. KangoHR's new solution empowers HR and talent leaders to:Offer consistent, scalable training across teams and locationsReduce time spent off-task with short, focused modulesIncrease employee confidence, engagement, and retention“This is a smart investment for HR teams looking to strengthen their people strategy,” said Charles Epstein, CEO of BackBone Inc. and host of the World at Work podcast.“The format is perfect-short, practical, and available anytime. It's everything corporate training needs to be today. Happy to be part of this project.”Explore the ProgramHR leaders and L&D professionals can learn more about the KangoHR micro-learning platform and request a demo at .About KangoHRSince 2009, KangoHR has been building trust and satisfaction at work by listening, engaging, and rewarding employees. Their HR platform focuses on employee recognition, engagement, and milestones. Led by a team of organizational behavior experts along with global expertise, they have helped global organizations enhance their HR programs in ways tailored to their cultures.

