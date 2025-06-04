Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 Recipients


2025-06-04 12:16:05
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 Billboard

Titan 100 Black Logo

Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 - The area's top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

Philadelphia's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all.” - Jaime Zawmon

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, this year's Titan 100 honorees oversee companies generating more than $145 billion in combined revenues and a workforce of over 111,000 employees. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday, September 18th, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Philadelphia's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year's Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Philadelphia's business landscape. Representing construction, financial services, hospital & healthcare, information technology & services, marketing & advertising, and non-profit sectors, among others.

“Congratulations to the 2025 Titan 100 honorees,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid-Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli.“This remarkable group of leaders continues to inspire with their innovation, resilience, and vision. Their impact reaches far beyond their organizations, shaping industries and communities across Philadelphia and around the world. We're proud to sponsor the Titan 100 program for the fourth consecutive year because we truly value the opportunity to celebrate these outstanding individuals and to be in the company of such successful and fascinating leaders. It's an honor to recognize their achievements and support a community that exemplifies bold leadership.”

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration. Asterisks denote Hall of Fame honorees.

Matthew Aaron
Special Olympics Pennsylvania

Oberdam Aguiar
Adapt Crew

Marcus Allen
Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

Jack Allison IV
Affinity Federal Credit Union

Bruce Anderson
INVIDI Technologies

Krista Arndt
St. Luke's University Health Network

Bill Bamford
Decades Construction & Facilities Group

Jonathan Barbieri
Inspirit Senior Living

Barry Bealer
Impelsys, Inc.

Jennifer Biro
TECHspace

Fernando Borghese
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS)

William Bowie
Empower Construction, LLC

Kathleen Brunner*
Acumen Analytics

Kimberly Burkert*
Bala Consulting Engineers, Inc

William Callahan
Rita's Franchise Company, LLC

John Campolongo
AscellaHealth

Brian Carney
RiversEdge Advisors

Chris Carr
Farotech | Dynaimix AI

Michele Casale
Settlement Engine, Inc.

Marissa Christie
United Way of Bucks County

Sean Cohen
AWeber Systems, Inc.

Cheryl Colleluori
HEADstrong Foundation

Josephine Colontonio, MBA, PCC, CELC
Ignite Development Partners, LLC : Ignite Coaching Institute at Centenary University

Christopher Coolidge
Brookwood Investment Group

Justin Currie
Thema Home Care

Ed DeAngelis
EDA Contractors

Kristin DeBias
Energetek

David Duggan
BP Environmental Services, LLC

John Dulczak
LaborFirst

Beth Dyson
Belmont Charter Network

Matthew Farabaugh
SK pharmteco

Kathryn Fernandez*
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia

Joshua Fields
The Next Step Programs

Teddy Fine
Attack Life Creative

Jennifer French
Tapp Network

Lauren Gilchrist
Newmark

Michael Giongo
ERX Wealth Partners

Jane Golden
Mural Arts Philadelphia

Aleisha Hart
Easterseals New Jersey

Mathew Hein
Firstrust Bank

Paige Holden
XONEX Relocation

David Howry*
Holt Logistics Corp

Jim Jacobs Jr.
Focus Insite

Christine Jones
Blue Highway Growth Capital

Laura Kasper
Monarch Staffing

Kelley Kendle
ClariMed, Inc.

Bruer Kershner
Kershner Office Furniture, Inc.

Nitin Khanna
Archer Insights

Panas Kollas
UNISCRAP PBC

Jack Korbutov
The Art of Medicine

Tonya Ladipo
The Ladipo Group

Frank LaRosa
Elite Consulting Partners

Dave Lasus*
Heart + Paw

Michele Leff
12th Street Catering

Joseph Leone Jr.
Logic

David Lingenfelter
Penn Entertainment

Kumar Mangala
Kapital Data Corp

Joe Masciangelo
Starlite

Sean McDade
PeopleMetrics

Tom McDonnell
BW Health Group

William McGrath
South Jersey Elevator

Charles McLister, M.A., M.B.A.*
Elwyn

Keith McMenamin
Visit Philadelphia

Bobby Mesmer*
RMG Erectors & Constructors, LLC

Peter Miller, CPCU
The Institutes

Maurice Mitts
Mitts Law, LLC

Monica Mockus
mock5 design, inc

Aubrey Montgomery
Rittenhouse Political Partners

Jeremy Montgomery
Philly House

Christopher Mora
Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Cathy Lockyer Moulton
Thomas Wynne Apartments

Rich Murray
TrustPoint HCM

Bill Oldham*
AscellaHealth

Eve Pappas
Hoffman's Exterminating Company, Inc.

Kimberly Reed
Reed Development Group

Laura Remaker
G2 Startup Advisors

Samantha DeAlmeida Roman
Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey

Donna Ross
Radian Group Inc.

Shaunak Roy
Yellowdig

Dalesa Rueda, Ph.D.
Inspired & Free

Emily Schapira
Philadelphia Energy Authority

Dana Schmidt
Slice Communications

Dawn Seifried
Proconex, Inc.

Maria Shelton
Ardian Group, Inc.

Jim Smith
Proper Sky

Anthony Spatichia, CFP, CLU
MassMutual Greater Philadelphia

David Stonesifer*
Herbein + Company, Inc.

Matt Stroschein*
WAYS Pharmaceutical Services

Dennis Sutton, Jr.
C. Erickson & Sons, Inc.

Will Sweeney
Zaviant

David Totaro
BAYADA Home Health Care, Inc.

Michelle Venema
Pennsylvania Home of the Sparrow

Thai Vong
ACR

Margie Lopez Waite
ASPIRA Delaware

Kristen Waterfield
The Malvern School

David Wickersham
Progressive Pipeline Management

Gerald Wik
Centri Business Consulting, LLC

John Wisniewski
Daniel Robert Remodeling

Paul Zaengle
Nimbl Consulting

Madeleine Zook
FranCareers - MP | MP Family of Brands

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 9 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans.

MENAFN04062025003118003196ID1109637036

