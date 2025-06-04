Bigeye Introduces The First Platform For Governing AI Data Usage

Concept AI Trust Platform Image

- Eleanor Treharne-Jones, CEOSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bigeye , the leader in enterprise data observability, today announced the industry's first AI Trust Platform for agent data usage, defining a new technology category built for enterprise AI trust and governance. This announcement marks the next step in Bigeye's mission, bringing its data observability expertise to the growing challenge of ensuring trustworthy agentic AI. The platform is currently in development and will launch later this year.Enterprises are accelerating AI adoption, but often without the tools or processes to monitor what AI is doing, or to stop it from doing the wrong thing. Without visibility into agent behavior, lineage between data sources and outputs, or controls over sensitive data access, organizations are left exposed to compliance risks, bad decisions, and reputational damage.As one Data and Analytics Leader at a Fortune 500 Healthcare Company put it:“I don't want to be negative but I do want to be a cautionary voice to say that while we have an opportunity, we also need to have a governance model around [AI].”With new regulations like the EU AI Act starting to take effect in 2026, organizations will soon be expected to audit, explain, and take responsibility for how AI systems behave. But existing governance tools (designed for human users) aren't built for the speed and autonomy of AI agents.Bigeye is enabling safe adoption of agentic AI by developing a comprehensive platform that supports the governance, observability, and enforcement of AI systems interacting with enterprise data. Today's announcement defines the core components of this platform and signals the company's commitment to making agent data usage safe, scalable, and achievable for enterprise teams.“We've helped data teams build trust in their pipelines. Now it's time to extend that trust to the decisions AI is making with that data,” said Eleanor Treharne-Jones, CEO of Bigeye.“The AI Trust Platform is the infrastructure the industry needs in order to make reliable, scalable AI a reality, and we are building it from the ground up.”What Is an AI Trust Platform?An AI Trust Platform is the missing layer in the modern enterprise AI tool stack. It's the system that will ensure AI agents act on approved, high-quality data and minimize sensitive data access.At its core, any AI initiative must address three non-negotiable dimensions of AI trust:- Quality: Are agents acting on reliable, up-to-date inputs?- Sensitivity: Are agents able to access information they shouldn't?- Certification: Are agents using only approved datasets?Without visibility into agent behavior, lineage between data sources and outputs, or controls over sensitive data access, organizations are left exposed to compliance risks, bad decisions, and reputational damage. Delivering on this framework requires a new approach to managing and securing AI agent data.An AI Trust Platform meets these requirements and includes three foundational capabilities:- Governance: Enforceable policies that control how AI agents access and use high-quality, sensitive, and certified data.- Observability: Ensure the quality, security, and compliance posture of your data before it powers critical AI decisions through real-time lineage, classification, and anomaly detection.- Enforcement: Monitor, guide, or steer every agent's data access based on enterprise policy.Bigeye's AI Trust Platform brings these capabilities together to give enterprises complete control over how agents access and act on data. The first version will be released in late 2025.“We're designing the first AI Trust Platform in order to give enterprises full control over how agents access and act on data,” said Kyle Kirwan, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Bigeye.“This platform will bring the same precision and accountability to AI systems that we've brought to data pipelines.”The AI Trust Platform offers a proactive, structured solution that meets AI challenges head-on without requiring enterprises to reinvent their infrastructure or slow down their innovation.Learn more about AI trust at .Join Us at the First-Ever AI Trust SummitIn early 2026, Bigeye will host the inaugural AI Trust Summit, bringing together the data and AI leaders that will shape the future of enterprise AI trust.Interested in learning more or attending? Sign up and we will keep you informed regarding date and location and how you can participate! .About BigeyeBigeye is the leading data observability platform for large enterprises. Only Bigeye has data observability that is powered by comprehensive data lineage and AI-driven resolution and prevention, empowering data teams in the world's largest enterprises to finally get a complete view of their data pipelines across modern, legacy and hybrid data stacks. Leading data driven companies such as USAA, Zoom, Hertz, Cisco and Freedom Mortgage use Bigeye to find and fix data issues, improve data trust and ensure the data powering their business stays reliable by default. To learn more about Bigeye, visit .

