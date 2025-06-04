IMCA Publishes New Guidance For ROV Simulator Approval

Roger Moore, IMCA Technical Adviser

UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- * IMCA guidance on ROV Audits now revisedA suite of guidance documents, primarily for those owning and operating ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) and ROV simulators, has been published by the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA).One is a revision of an existing document, retitled to – IMCA R006 'ROV System Inspection'; the other two are newly developed guidance documents 'Requirements for IMCA-Approved Class A ROV Simulator Accreditation' – IMCA R028, and supporting governance document 'Interim scheme for IMCA approval of simulator systems used for work and skills' – IMCA G014.“All are aimed at advancing safety consistency and competency in the offshore industry and were requested by members and their clients” explained IMCA Technical Adviser, Roger Moore.“The governance document sets out requirements for the approval of simulator systems (in general) with the technical requirements for an ROV Simulator approval detailed in R028.“The content of R006 has been reviewed and revised to ensure our offering remains a robust and effective auditing process and also allows for future integration with the IMCA eCMID system. Developed in collaboration with committee workgroups and industry experts and aligned with best practice, the documents will support IMCA members and training providers in delivering robust, approved programmes that meet modern operational needs, and reflet IMCA's commitment to promoting technical excellence and competence across the marine contracting sector.”Summaries of the three publicationsIMCA R006 – ROV Audit (Revision 2.0)This document provides guidance aimed at offshore contractors, detailing the audit process for ROV systems, which includes equipment checks and compliance with operational standards. It replaces previous versions from 2001 and 2020, reflecting current industry practices and requirements. The document emphasises the importance of maintaining equipment inventories and following manufacturers' instructions to ensure compliance with operational procedures. In the imminent future, a feature for ROV audits will be integrated into the eCMID platform, accessible via the eCMID application, allowing ROV Audits to be undertaken digitally. This feature will complement the R006 ROV Audit document.IMCA R028 – Requirements for IMCA-Approved Class A ROV Simulator AccreditationThis new document establishes the criteria for the accreditation of Class A ROV simulators, which are defined as high-fidelity, fully immersive training systems. The document sets out the minimum capabilities, performance benchmarks, and evaluation procedures for simulators to qualify as Class A. The goal is to ensure these simulators offer realistic, effective training that mirrors offshore operational conditions. Accreditation helps assure industry confidence in simulator-based learning and supports the continued development of skilled, competent ROV personnel.IMCA G014 – Interim scheme for IMCA approval of simulator systems used for work and skillsThis is a guidance document for the approval of simulator systems (in general). The scheme enables members to verify their simulators meet IMCA guidelines. The document outlines the scheme and provides detail on Eligibility for Approval, Fees Structure and Application Process. This document has been written so that future iterations can include any simulator system (e.g. DP), however the only type of simulator that can be approved at the moment, is an ROV simulator. The document was written to support document R028.About The International Marine Contractors AssociationThe International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) is the leading trade association representing the offshore marine construction industry worldwide. With over 800 member companies in 65 countries, it represents the vast majority of global marine contractors, as well as energy companies, national regulators, and the supply chain that supports the sector.IMCA members play a key role in the offshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries through the construction and installation of offshore wind farms and hydrocarbon production facilities, together with the ongoing maintenance of these assets.IMCA's mission is to improve safety, efficiency, and performance within the marine contracting industry. To achieve this, it works with members to develop industry-recognised technical standards and codes of practice that have become the benchmarks for safety at work across disciplines including diving, dynamic positioning, lifting and rigging, offshore survey, and remotely operated vehicles.

