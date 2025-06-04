Maharashtra Leads In Enacting People-Centric Laws, Claims CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Maharashtra is a leading state in all sectors in the country, and it is also at the forefront when it comes to enacting public welfare laws.

He stated that not only other states but even foreign countries are replicating the laws made by Maharashtra. As part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Law and Judiciary Department, CM Fadnavis unveiled the emblem of the Legislative Branch and released five books.

CM Fadnavis said that the Law and Judiciary Department has played a vital role in the development of Maharashtra, adding that it plays an important role in the process of lawmaking.

“Many of the state's laws have been adopted by the central government. In the legislative process, there are often in-depth discussions over several days before a law is enacted. This department is celebrating its golden jubilee year, and this should mark the beginning of a transformation in its functioning,” he observed.

“Considering the current situation, it is essential to frame laws that are useful to the public. Drafting is a crucial part of this process. The government always strives to ensure that laws serve the interests of the people. The books published by the Law and Judiciary Department will serve as a legacy for the next generation and will be useful reference material in the future lawmaking process,” he remarked.

According to the Chief Minister, the government has taken a positive stance regarding the proposals for strengthening the department and decisions in this regard will be taken soon.

“The department should have a permanent training policy, with some training programs made mandatory. Training should be aligned with the changing technologies and work procedures. The scope of internship programs should be expanded by increasing participation from law students in rural areas,” he said.