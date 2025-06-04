Empirx Health Launches New Clinical Review Messaging Solution

New Text Notification Solution Strengthens the Pharmacy Care User Experience by Keeping Members Informed in Real-Time on the Status of Their Medications' Clinical Reviews

MONTVALE, N.J., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the leading pharmacist-led pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company, today announced the launch of a new Clinical Review Messaging solution that provides members with real-time updates on the status of their medications' clinical reviews. This innovative, easy-to-use solution elevates the overall pharmacy care experience by keeping members well informed of the approvals, partial denials, or denials of their medications during the review process.

By keeping members continuously updated in real-time, the Clinical Review Messaging solution reduces confusion, enhances transparency, and fosters trust between members, clinicians, and providers. Exemplifying EmpiRx Health's deep commitment to client and member satisfaction and innovation in care delivery, Clinical Review Messaging demonstrates that behind every medication review is a collaborative and clinician-led effort to ensure the best possible patient health outcomes.

Ensuring ease of use and removing barriers to access, EmpiRx Health's new Clinical Review Messaging solution makes it effortless for members to stay informed about their medication reviews, no matter where they are. Messages are delivered via SMS, so there's no need to download or learn how to use a new app. Members receive timely, important updates on their mobile phones in a simple and convenient way.

"We're excited to launch this new solution that offers members more peace of mind by helping them understand in real-time exactly where they are in the clinical review of their prescriptions," said Kim Howland, Chief Product Officer, EmpiRx Health. "Clinical Review Messaging is another strong example of EmpiRx Health's leadership in providing highly personalized pharmacy care that measurably improves patient health and well-being."

With regard to pricing, the Clinical Review Messaging solution is an affordable enhancement for plan sponsors looking to tangibly improve member communications and engagement. EmpiRx Health follows TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act) Guidelines, with all messages being related solely to health-related items. Members must opt-in to receive text messages and can opt-out at any time.

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is the leading clinically-driven, customer-first pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company that puts the pharmacist at the center of the pharmacy care model. Leveraging our AI-powered pharmacy care platform, ClinicallyTM, EmpiRx Health's clinical pharmacists and client experience teams provide the highest quality care and service. This enables plan sponsors to measurably improve their member health outcomes while substantially reducing prescription drug costs. EmpiRx Health recently launched AllyRx, the first-ever national pharmacy care network specially designed for pharmacy and grocery retailers. With major offices in Montvale, NJ and Orlando, FL, EmpiRx Health celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2024. To learn more, visit . More information on Clinically can be found at , and AllyRx at .

Contact

For EmpiRx Health:

Stephanie Cox

Phone: (201)775-6971

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EmpiRx Health

