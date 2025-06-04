New Oregon Public Records And Government Transparency Project To Serve Journalists, Media Outlets, And Audiences

Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB)

Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) and Lewis & Clark Law School partnership will improve access to public information for rural as well as urban communities

PORTLAND, Ore., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) and Lewis & Clark Law School are partnering to create the groundbreaking Public Records and Government Transparency Project. The Project, one of the first of its kind in the nation, will provide much-needed legal resources for journalists and media organizations throughout Oregon to access public records and to surmount obstacles to investigative reporting involving government agencies and elected officials.

Government transparency and access to public records are of increasing importance at all levels of government. Oregon Public Records Law (OPRL) guarantees access to public records from across state and local governments. But making use of open records law to fight denials of access can be challenging without specialized legal training. Beginning in fall semester 2025, this partnership will train Lewis & Clark Law students in practices specific to OPRL, while providing free legal support to media organizations and journalists throughout the state.

OPB, currently the only media organization in Oregon with in-house counsel doing open records work, recognizes the need to increase the number of legal professionals working in this area, and to ensure journalists at other local media outlets have access to legal support specific to this area of the law. Through the partnership, Lewis & Clark Law students will gain real-world experience under supervising attorneys as they assess legal issues, conduct legal research, develop case-specific strategies, and work with clients and public agencies to ensure compliance with OPRL.

"As an independent public media organization, OPB's work is rooted in the relentless pursuit of truth and transparency of our public institutions," said Rachel Smolkin, OPB president and CEO. "Our partnership with Lewis & Clark serves students, our larger local journalism ecosystem, and the public interest. We're thrilled to connect OPB's leadership in this area with the law school's innovative approach to developing opportunities for public interest work."

The partnership builds on a key feature of Lewis & Clark Law School: providing law students with hands-on opportunities to hone practice skills and gain professional experience, while expanding opportunities for students to use their legal training to serve the public. "This partnership underscores the important role legal professionals play in ensuring access to public records," notes Alicia Ouellette, dean of Lewis & Clark Law School. "As a leader in training students for careers in public interest law, we are especially excited about this new offering."

With many communities feeling the impact of shuttered or severe cuts to media outlets, the Project's statewide scope will provide an important resource to support investigative journalism by local reporters at smaller media outlets throughout Oregon. The Project will leverage OPB's expertise in public records law, along with its extensive track record of fighting for government transparency on behalf of the public and the greater journalism ecosystem, while increasing law students' likelihood of choosing career paths that address government transparency and accountability.

"OPB has worked with dozens of Lewis & Clark law students as externs over the past 18 years, and we are continually impressed with their interest in open records work, their passion for public service, and the skills they bring," said Rebecca Morris, OPB vice president and general counsel. "Our goals for this new project are to provide students with a deeper understanding of how government accountability through transparency strengthens the First Amendment and to increase the number of Oregon attorneys with meaningful public records experience."

"We are always looking for partnerships that will deepen the skills and experience of our law students, so that they are serving the public good while in school, and in the careers they have after graduating," adds Joanna Perini-Abbott, professor of Practice and director of the Center for Advocacy at the Law School. See the Project fact sheet for more details.

About OPB

OPB is an independent, nonprofit media organization serving communities across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. Powered by the generous support of members, OPB connects people through trusted journalism that is freely accessible to everyone. Guided by public service, we deliver in-depth, fact-driven coverage of politics, science and the environment, arts and culture, education and more. OPB shares stories and programs wherever people seek them: on opb, OPB radio and TV, the OPB app, social media, streaming video, podcasts, or our daily "First Look" and other email newsletters. Visit opb to learn more.

About Lewis & Clark Law School

Lewis & Clark Law School is recognized nationally as a leader in experiential learning, and for its specialties in fields that include Public Interest Law, Environmental Law, and Animal Law. The only law school located in Portland, Oregon, it has trained legal advocates for professional careers for over a hundred years. The faculty expertise and innovative curriculum attract approximately 500 students to the school's part-time and full-time programs, and its LLM and MSL degrees attract domestic and international students with both online and in-person programs. Visit to learn more.

