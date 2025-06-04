Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel And The Tacoma Dome Announce Five-Year Partnership To Enhance Entertainment Experience In The Region

TACOMA, Wash., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel (EQC), owned and operated by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, and the Tacoma Dome are proud to announce a new five-year partnership, with EQC becoming the official casino hotel partner of the iconic South Sound venue.

The partnership celebrates shared commitments to entertainment and community engagement in Tacoma and the greater Pacific Northwest, while honoring the rich history and cultural contributions of the Puyallup Tribe. Along with being a preferred hotel partner, Tacoma Dome will provide EQC with event tickets for its top-tier players.

"Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel has long been a destination for world-class entertainment, and partnering with the Tacoma Dome is a natural fit to amplify our offerings to the community and those visiting our area," said Yale Rowe, CEO at EQC.

"Through this partnership, we'll bring more opportunities for the community to experience some of the best events the state has to offer," said Adam Cook, Director of Tacoma Venues & Events at the Tacoma Dome.

The Tacoma Dome, which celebrated 40 years of legendary entertainment in 2023, continues to serve as a cultural and economic driver for the region by hosting a wide variety of events that reflect the vibrancy and diversity of the South Sound. This broad lineup helped generate an estimated $70 million in economic impact in 2024.

Upcoming 2025 events reflect this continued diversity, including international music artists such as Ado (J-pop), A.R. Rahman (contemporary Indian), and ATEEZ (K-pop), as well as a range of genres and experiences including REZZ (dance), Sleep Token (British rock), Brandon Lake (Christian/Country), and Nate Bargatze (comedy).

EQC also has a busy events calendar, with highlights including Sawyer Brown on June 19 and The All American Rejects on August 23.

For more information or to book your stay to experience Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel, visit or call 253-594-7777.

For information on upcoming events at the Tacoma Dome, visit .

About Emerald Queen Casino

Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel (EQC), owned and operated by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, includes two sprawling properties located just 20 minutes south of SEA airport. EQC Fife showcases over 2,300 slots, 100 superior hotel rooms, and two restaurants. EQC Tacoma, opened in 2020, offers a Vegas-style experience with 2,100 slot machines, 60 table games, and the Pacific Northwest's largest sportsbook. The exceptional Tacoma hotel tower features 155 rooms and suites with stunning views of Mount Rainier and the Puget Sound. Guests can enjoy three amazing restaurants, a fitness center, and an indoor pool. Its event center is a spectacular concert venue with flexible stadium seating for more than 1,800 guests. At both locations, guests can enjoy additional perks like covered parking, Wi-Fi, and smoke-free gaming areas. Learn more at .

About the Tacoma Dome

The Tacoma Dome is one of the largest wood domed structures in the world. It is owned and operated by the City of Tacoma's Venues & Events Department. Flexibility is the key to the success of the Tacoma Dome. With new state-of-the-art telescopic seating and an extensive curtaining system, almost any event is possible. The unique configurations mean the Tacoma Dome can accommodate 1,000 to 21,000 patrons, making it the largest indoor venue in the state of Washington.

