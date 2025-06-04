Iron Maiden Tribute Band, Maiden United, Releases Heavy Metal Cover Of Adele's Skyfall

What if Iron Maiden had recorded the hit James Bond theme song?

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maiden United, a Los Angeles tribute to Iron Maiden, has released their new EP entitled Agent 666 featuring a heavy metal cover of Adele's Skyfall, the hit theme song from the 2012 James Bond film. The blistering, dramatic interpretation of the tune was produced by the band's bassist, Danny Knapp.

"The idea to reimagine Skyfall was born from a group brainstorm about how to do something that other tribute bands haven't," says Rich Abronson, Maiden United's founder. "We love it when metal bands cover hit pop songs. It's a great way to build on our catalog, and the challenge was loads of fun."

Danny Knapp continues, "Skyfall has all the ingredients to be a metal song: drama, complexity, and cool, musical changes. Plus, we wanted to maintain a UK pop-culture theme with Iron Maiden as arguably the greatest British metal band, James Bond as one of the most famous British characters, and Adele as one of the most iconic modern British vocalists."

Founded in 2021 in Los Angeles as the music scene emerged from the COVID pandemic, Maiden United has established itself as the West Coast's top Iron Maiden tribute. With over 3 hours of music in the band's repertoire, Maiden United has thrilled Iron Maiden fans with faithful renditions of such hits as The Trooper, Run to the Hills, 2 Minutes to Midnight, and Wasted Years. The band's Scottish vocalist, Paul Duncan, has a style reminiscent of all 3 Iron Maiden singers including Paul Di'Anno, Bruce Dickinson, and Blaze Bayley.

Maiden United has released their EP on music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music with a companion music video on YouTube. The release includes a cover of Iron Maiden's Murders in The Rue Morgue performed as a duet with Jen Taylor Warren, the original founding vocalist of The Iron Maidens, the popular all-female tribute to Iron Maiden. The EP also includes live recordings of Maiden United performances.

Maiden United is Paul Duncan on vocals, Rich Abronson and Scott Ramsay on guitar, Danny Knapp on bass, and Adrian Aguilar on drums.

