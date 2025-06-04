Dr. Laura Mcdermott Of Whitley County Consolidated Schools Shares Education Expertise On Consistency In Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What role does consistency play in fostering student confidence and achievement? Dr. Laura McDermott of Whitley County Consolidated Schools in Columbia City, Indiana, addresses this topic in an article for HelloNation Magazine , where she emphasizes the power of classroom consistency as a foundation for learning and growth.

According to McDermott, predictable routines and clear expectations remove ambiguity from the educational environment, allowing students to engage more fully. Whether it's structured support, consistent grading practices, or dependable daily schedules, these elements create emotional safety that encourages participation and risk-taking. For students who struggle with attention, anxiety, or organization, a steady framework can ease cognitive load and create the conditions for success.

Beyond academic performance, which research shows can improve by up to 25% in classrooms with consistent routines, McDermott highlights the broader benefits of fostering student independence and responsibility. When learners understand what's expected, they begin to self-manage and take ownership of their progress. She clarifies that consistency does not mean rigidity, but rather provides a flexible structure where curiosity and creativity are supported.

In the article, Consistency in the Classroom Builds Confidence , McDermott encourages educators to see consistency not as a control measure, but as a meaningful way to help students thrive-academically, emotionally, and personally.

