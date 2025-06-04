Request To Hold An Extraordinary General Meeting
The proposal requests that further information is provided inter alia about the valuations and the due diligence reports developed in connection with the transaction. The Company will call for an extraordinary general meeting for this purpose, in accordance with the requirements of the Norwegian Private Limited Companies Act. If 10% or more of the share capital represented at the meeting votes in favor, the shareholders may request that an investigation is opened. The outcome of an investigation, if opened, is difficult to predict.
Contacts:
Roy Tore Rikardsen, CEO of Kaldvik AS
+354 791 0006 (mobile), ...
Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvik AS
+354 843 0086 (mobile), ...
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
