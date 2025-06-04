Request To Hold An Extraordinary General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, on 4 June 2025, Kaldvik AS (the "Company") received a request from shareholders representing approximately 30% of the shares, to hold an extraordinary general meeting to consider a proposal to open an investigation relating to the agreement entered into between the Company, Heimstø AS and Osval ehf. to acquire 100% of the shares in Mossi ehf., Djupskel ehf., and 33.3% of the shares in Bulandstindur ehf., which was completed on 25 March 2025 and which the shareholders received additional information about in the shareholder meeting held on 24 March 2025. The transaction is further described in separate stock exchange notices from 20 December 2024, 28 February 2025 and 25 March 2025.

The proposal requests that further information is provided inter alia about the valuations and the due diligence reports developed in connection with the transaction. The Company will call for an extraordinary general meeting for this purpose, in accordance with the requirements of the Norwegian Private Limited Companies Act. If 10% or more of the share capital represented at the meeting votes in favor, the shareholders may request that an investigation is opened. The outcome of an investigation, if opened, is difficult to predict.

Contacts:

Roy Tore Rikardsen, CEO of Kaldvik AS

+354 791 0006 (mobile), ...

Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvik AS

+354 843 0086 (mobile), ...





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act