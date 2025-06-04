GCC $115+ Bn Facility Management (FM) Market Trends, Country Insights, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|129
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$64.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$115.82 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Middle East
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- CBRE, Inc. ISS A/S Sodexo Group Compass Group PLC Cushman & Wakefield Plc Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Aramark Johnson Controls International plc
GCC Facility Management Market, By Solution:
- Facility Property Management Building Information Modeling Integrated Workplace Management System Facility Operations & Security Management Others
GCC Facility Management Market, By Service:
- Deployment & Integration Consulting & Training Support & Maintenance Auditing & Quality Assessment Others
GCC Facility Management Market, By Deployment Type:
- On-Premises Cloud
GCC Facility Management Market, By Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises Small & Medium Size Enterprises
GCC Facility Management Market, By Vertical:
- BFSI IT & Telecom Real Estate Government & Public Sector Healthcare Education Retail Others
GCC Facility Management Market, By Country:
- Bahrain Kuwait Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates
