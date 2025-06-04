United States Buccal Fat Removal Market Report 2025: Social Media And Celebrity Influence On Growth, Gaining Popularity Among Younger Demographics - Forecast To 2030
|No. of Pages
|84
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$35.04 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$51.26 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- Sagar Patel Aesthetics Dr. Frank X. Fleming - Plastic Surgery Dr. Kimberly J. Lee - Beverly Hills Facial Plastic Surgery Center Sydney Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Clinic Dr. Benjamin Caughlin, MD Saber Plastic Surgery Vila Facial Plastic Surgery Lu Dental Care - Alhambra Dentist SARAH GROUP VILA FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY
United States Buccal Fat Removal Market, By Gender:
- Male Female
United States Buccal Fat Removal Market, By End-Use:
- Hospitals Cosmetic Surgery Clinics
United States Buccal Fat Removal Market, By Region:
- North-East Mid-West West South
