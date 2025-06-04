RMO Shunted After Suspected Food Poisoning At Institute Of Mental Health In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, June 4 (IANS) Taking serious note of suspected food poisoning at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda in Hyderabad, the Telangana government has terminated the diet contract and transferred the Resident Medical Officer.

The suspected food poisoning led to the death of a patient, while 92 others were taken ill.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha visited the hospital on Wednesday and pulled up the hospital authorities for their negligence.

Patient Kiran, 30, died on Tuesday, while 92 others were undergoing treatment for vomiting and diarrhoea. The Health Minister said 18 patients have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for better care and treatment.

Following the enquiry report submitted by the Director of Medical Education (DME), the government relieved Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr D. Padmaja from the duties of In-charge Civil Surgeon RMO. She has been directed to report to the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare.

The Hospital Superintendent also terminated the services of diet contractor G. Jaipal Reddy. The Superintendent said that due to acute gastroenteritis, one patient died while 92 others were undergoing treatment, and the incident demonstrates gross negligence and a severe breach of contract by the diet contractor.

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and Director of Medical Education (DME) A. Narendra Kumar visited the IMH on Tuesday evening.

The mentally ill patients at the four-decade-old facility started complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea since Monday morning.

A team of doctors from Osmania General Hospital is stationed at the IMH. Officials said that a 24-hour medical team has been deployed to closely monitor patient vitals. Two ambulances were also on standby to shift the patients in case of any deterioration.

Authorities collected stool and vomit samples and sent them to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) for analysis.

Officials also sent more than a dozen water samples for analysis as they suspect that patients were affected by contaminated water. Water samples were collected from various points in the facility.