Christian Brothers Automotive Accelerates Franchise Development With New Markets In 2025 Pipeline

Top-Ranked Automotive Franchise Expands Development Pipeline with Five New Markets Identified for Growth

HOUSTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Automotive (CBA), a leading automotive repair franchise, announced today the signing of new Letters of Intent (LOIs) across five U.S. markets as part of its 2025 franchise development pipeline. The newly identified growth markets include New Berlin, WI; Mobile, AL; Stafford, VA; Coralville, IA; and Derby, KS , with franchisee recruitment now underway in each region.

The addition of these target markets reflects CBA's continued expansion strategy as the brand builds on its momentum from 2024, which marked a record-breaking year in franchise growth. With strong operational support, a values-driven model, and top-tier performance recognition, CBA remains a standout opportunity for purpose-driven entrepreneurs seeking a business with meaningful impact.

"Each of these new markets represents a powerful opportunity to expand our mission of serving others through exceptional automotive care," said Brad Fink, Chief Growth Officer at Christian Brothers Automotive. "We're seeing strong demand in these communities, and we're looking forward to identifying the right franchise partners to bring the CBA experience to life."

CBA recently received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction among aftermarket full-service maintenance and repair providers in the J.D. Power 2025 Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Study, marking the sixth time the brand has earned this top distinction.* The company was also named the #1 franchise to own in its investment category by FRANdata , a leading franchise performance research firm.

Founded in Mission Bend, Texas in 1982, CBA has redefined the auto care experience. The brand's priority is to create a positive experience for every guest. From oil changes to complex engine diagnostics, CBA adheres to the principle, "Love your neighbor as yourself," and showcases this commitment through its people-first approach to car care.

With more than 310 locations across 30 states and a strong track record of franchisee success, CBA continues to attract experienced operators, career changers, and mission-driven individuals looking to build a business that serves others and is actively seeking qualified operators to lead development in the five new markets as well as additional high-priority areas nationwide. The company offers extensive support, including real estate guidance, store setup assistance, marketing, and ongoing coaching.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit or cbac .

About Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation

Dedicated to its brand mission "To love your neighbor as yourself," Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith and a transparent approach, which have set it apart in the auto services and repair industry.

With its guiding principles instilled from the very first location in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully expanded to more than 310 locations across 30 states. The Houston-based company delivers a variety of professional auto-care experiences including upkeep, maintenance, and repair.

*Christian Brothers Automotive received the highest score for aftermarket full-service maintenance and repair in the J.D. Power 2019, 2021–2025 Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Satisfaction Studies of customer satisfaction with automotive aftermarket service providers. Visit jdpower/awards for more details.

