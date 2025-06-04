OCEAN CASINO RESORT ANNOUNCES NAMES OF TWO NEW STARR RESTAURANT CONCEPTS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "American and French cuisines have always been two of my favorites, each offering its own unique sense of comfort, tradition and indulgence," said. "Helping to shape these experiences with Chez Frites and Sunny's in Atlantic City is especially exciting, and I can't wait for guests to experience them at Ocean Casino Resort this summer."

Chez Frites brings a stripped-down contemporary French flair to traditional steak and fries the likes of which Atlantic City has never seen. Located on Ocean's Lobby Level across from The Park, Chez Frites features a lively bar area welcoming diners into a beautifully adorned eatery that includes seating for 150. With a truly unique prix fixe menu, guests will be treated to steak, salmon or lobster accompanied by salad and unlimited signature golden fries. Chez Frites is the perfect haven for foodies seeking refined yet approachable cuisine.

Next to Chez Frites is Ocean's newest cozy breakfast and lunch concept, Sunny's. Perched eleven stories above the Atlantic Ocean, this airy eatery offers sundrenched views and a serene ambience with both bar and table seating. Sunny's robust menu is familiar and fun, offering an eclectic and diverse selection of American cuisine, reimagining classic comfort dishes with sophisticated twists using bold and fresh flavors. Beloved dishes such as the pigs in a blanket, Nutella French toast, lobster roll, classic meatloaf and more are sure to satisfy a wide range of palates.

Walk-ups are welcome and reservations can be made by visiting theoceanac

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly" awards, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 7 upscale dining restaurants; 12 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceana or follow Ocean on Faceboo , Twitte , Instagra , & TikTo .

About STARR Restaurants

Founded in 1995 by Stephen Starr, Philadelphia‐based Starr Restaurants is one of the largest multi‐concept restaurant groups in the country. STARR continues to lead the pack in merging culinary artistry with cutting edge design; so much so that in 2017 Stephen Starr was bestowed with the "Outstanding Restaurateur" award by the James Beard Foundation.

