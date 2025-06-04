Sesame Software Rolls Out Major Enhancements To Salesforce Backup & Recovery For Tech Teams Demanding Control And Speed
New UI and sandbox seeding tools streamline data protection, testing, and recovery for fast-moving development teams
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software, the trusted name in no-code enterprise data movement, is now widely releasing recent enhancements to its Salesforce Backup and Recovery solution-quietly rolled out over the past quarter-including a redesigned user interface and advanced sandbox seeding capabilities. These updates are now ready for full-scale adoption by technical teams looking for greater precision, flexibility, and control in protecting and testing Salesforce data.
The release becomes an even more welcomed update as organizations face increasing pressure to control data costs and accelerate development cycles while ensuring they meet strict compliance and uptime requirements. With this update, Sesame Software delivers a platform that adapts to those needs with speed and simplicity.
Frictionless UI for Data Management at Scale
The reimagined UI gives system administrators, developers, and data engineers a streamlined way to configure, monitor, and execute backup and recovery tasks across complex Salesforce environments. The interface supports quick actions, visual clarity, and role-based access for large teams.
Realistic Testing with New Sandbox Seeding Tools
Development teams can now seed Salesforce sandboxes using live production data - without the risk. Configure exact objects, fields, and relationships to mirror real-world scenarios for testing, QA, or training environments.
Built for Modern Tech Stacks
Unlike rigid, platform-specific tools, Sesame Software enables users to own and store their data wherever they choose: on-prem, in a private cloud, or in major public clouds like AWS and Azure. This flexibility helps tech teams avoid vendor lock-in, reduce Salesforce storage costs, and align backup strategies with existing infrastructure.
Granular Recovery, Zero Downtime
With point-in-time recovery, historical snapshots, and field-level precision, teams can quickly roll back changes, recover deleted data, or restore entire orgs, all without interrupting users.
"Tech leaders want more than just data safety, they want speed, visibility, and control," said Rick Banister, CEO of Sesame Software. "Our latest release gives engineering and IT teams exactly that: a platform built for their pace and precision."
Security Backed by SOC 2 Compliance
As of January 2025, Sesame Software meets SOC 2 Type I standards, reinforcing its commitment to enterprise-grade security and data governance.
To see the new Salesforce experience in action, visit sesamesoftware/salesforce/
Sesame Software will also be on-site this week at the Tech Ex North America in Santa Clara, demonstrating how our enterprise-ready data pipelines power integration, automation, and analytics at scale.
About Sesame Software
Sesame Software delivers powerful, no-code data replication, integration, and backup solutions for enterprise platforms including Salesforce, NetSuite, Oracle, and SQL Server. Trusted by global organizations, Sesame Software gives technical teams the tools they need to take full control of their data - securely, flexibly, and without complexity.
Learn more at sesamesoftware .
Media Contact:
Kristen Besselsen
Marketing Director
Sesame Software
[email protected
SOURCE Sesame SoftwareWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment