FDA Compliant Handling Of Out-Of-Trend Results In Pharmaceutical Quality Control

Join our upcoming webinar to delve into the intricate FDA requirements and guidelines essential for investigating Out-of-Trend (OOT) results within pharmaceutical laboratories. As the industry continues to navigate compliance intricacies, this session will provide invaluable insights into effective documentation, root cause analysis, and corrective action plans essential for compliance and quality control.

Understanding FDA's guidance on Out-of-Specification (OOS) test results is crucial, especially as it extends to Out-of-Trend (OOT) scenarios. While most organizations have protocols in place for addressing OOS results, OOT situations often remain misunderstood. The FDA's guidance asserts that while its primary focus is on OOS outcomes, its recommendations apply significantly to evaluating OOT results. Addressing OOT findings promptly and effectively not only ensures compliance but also averts the costly occurrences of OOS results. This webinar is designed to offer a profound understanding of the FDA's expectations regarding OOT results in pharmaceutical quality control.

Webinar Highlights



Comprehensive understanding of FDA regulations and guidelines impacting OOT results.

Insights into the FDA's final Guidance for Industry concerning Investigating OOS Test Results within pharmaceutical production.

Clarification on the distinction between OOS and OOT results and their implications.

Guidelines for developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) tailored to OOT situations and laboratory failures.

Step-by-step process on investigating and retesting OOT results effectively.

Leveraging historical data and QC samples for robust OOT evaluation

Utilization of product control charts for insightful analysis.

Formulating comprehensive corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plans.

Techniques to ascertain root causes of OOT results.

Proactive strategies to pre-empt OOS situations before their manifestation. Guidelines for ensuring FDA-compliant documentation concerning OOS, OOT, failure investigations, root causes, and CAPA.

Equip yourself with the necessary knowledge and tools to adeptly manage OOT and OOS results, ensuring adherence to FDA regulations and enhancing the quality control measures within your pharmaceutical operations. This webinar promises to provide valuable takeaways for professionals seeking to enhance their understanding of FDA requirements and implementation practices concerning OOT results.



Who Should Attend:





Analysts

Lab Supervisors and Managers

QA managers and personnel

Pharmaceutical R&D personnel

Documentation

Consultants

Contract laboratories CROs



