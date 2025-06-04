New Smartphone-Based AI Tool In Development Will Strengthen Grain Quality Data For Farmers, Buyers And Processors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI technology aims to add capacity through real-time visual analysis

Picton, Ont., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Protein Industries Canada announced a partnership with Grain Discovery, Inarix and Sevita International to bring artificial intelligence (AI) into the palms of farmers' hands and further strengthen Canada's trusted grain quality system. The project will develop a smartphone-based grain quality assurance tool that builds on Canada's existing dependable grading framework by bringing in digital capacity, supporting informed crop management decisions and expanding access to real-time quality data.

By leveraging AI, specifically computer vision and machine learning algorithms, the project partners will provide options to complement grain testing methods with a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Once developed, the platform will allow users to take a photo of a soybean sample using a standard smartphone and receive an AI-generated quality assessment in under 20 seconds. By delivering consistent, scalable and real-time results, the tool will help improve information flow throughout the grain value chain-from field to export-and support more marketing opportunities for Canadian farmers.

“With support from Protein Industries Canada, one of Canada's Global Innovation Clusters, this project has the potential to mark a significant milestone in our journey towards a more efficient and sustainable agricultural future,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.“By integrating AI, we aim to enhance the competitiveness of our value chains and drive economic growth in the Canadian agricultural industry.”

“The integration of digital innovation and agricultural expertise is reshaping Canada's agrifood sector,” CEO of Protein Industries Canada Robert Hunter said.“This project demonstrates how advanced, accessible AI tools can help optimize decision-making at the farm level. By enhancing consistency and traceability, this technology supports delivery of high-quality, food grade crops. It's a strong example of how collaborative innovation strengthens Canada's position as a global agri-food leader.”

The AI app will analyze high-resolution images to provide consistent, high-quality assessments of soybeans. Key features of the platform include:



Real-time, standardized assessments of soybean variety;

Enhanced traceability and transparency for grain buyers and processors; and Increased accessibility with tools designed for smartphone use across rural regions.

Grain Discovery will lead the commercialization and market deployment of a solution that will include the AI technological brick developed and provided by Inarix, while Sevita International will contribute critical historical data and serve as the primary pilot site for real-world testing and validation.

“We see this as a strong addition to our existing product suite,” said Rory O'Sullivan, CEO of Grain Discovery.“We're helping our clients get fast, reliable insights into grain quality. It's another step forward in making the supply chain more transparent and efficient. I only wish I had something like this 20 years ago when I was out sampling grain!”

"We are proud to participate in this project and to bring our AI expertise in grain quality assessment to a new, high value-added sector," said Audric Chauveau, Head of Product at Inarix.

"High value Canadian grains, like food-grade soybeans, are renowned worldwide for their exceptional quality-a reputation built over decades through strategic investment in genetics, infrastructure and most importantly, the expertise and professionalism of our farmers," said Sandy Hart, General Manager of Sevita International. "By embracing new technologies to enhance the purity and quality of the harvest entering our facilities, we can further Canada's position as a global leader-delivering benefits across the entire value chain.”

A total of $1.3 million has been invested into the project, with Protein Industries Canada committing $700,000 and the partners together committing the remainder. Protein Industries Canada's artificial intelligence stream is funded as part of the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy (PCAIS), through which the Government of Canada is investing in efforts to drive the adoption of artificial intelligence across Canada's economy and society. This project supports The Road to $25 Billion by building on our strong agriculture foundation, creating a stronger crop supply for our ingredient manufacturers and food processors.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada's five Global Innovation Clusters. Protein Industries Canada and its members are working to embrace the $25 billion opportunity presented by Canada's ingredient manufacturing, food processing and bio-product sector. Projects such as these add value to, an create new markets for, Canadian crops, generating local jobs and supporting new economic development in locations across Canada. More information can be found at theroadto25billion.ca .

