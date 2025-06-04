Microbiome Sequencing Market Outlook 2025-2029 Affordable Sequencing Instruments Expand Market Access For Smaller Labs
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|124
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview Outlook Macroeconomic Analysis Impact of U.S.-China Trade War
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Decreasing Cost per Genome Government Initiatives and Funding Advances in Sequencing Technology
- Data Complexity and Bioinformatics Challenges Lack of Standardized Protocols and Reference Databases Lack of Grant Funding
- Personalized Medicine and Diagnostics Drug Discovery and Development Agriculture and the Food Industry
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Emerging Technologies
- Nanopore Sequencing SMRT Sequencing FACS with Microfluidics Metatranscriptome Sequencing
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Market Trends Segmentation Breakdown Microbiome Sequencing: Global Markets Market Analysis by Sequencing Technology
- High-throughput Sequencing Sanger Sequencing Third-Generation Sequencing
- Reagents and Kits Instruments
- Wet Labs Dry Labs
- Disease Diagnosis Research Personalized Medicine Drug Discovery Genetic Screening Other Applications
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Academic Centers and Research Institutes Other End Users
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific MEA South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Suppliers and Manufacturers Ranking of Companies in the Microbiome Sequencing Industry Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Sustainability in the Microbiome Sequencing Market ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data Analyst's Viewpoint
Company Profiles
- BaseClear CD Genomics Charles River Laboratories CosmosID Crown Bioscience Danaher Corp. Eurofins Scientific Illumina Inc. Merieux NutriSciences Microbiome Insights Novogene Co. Ltd. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc PacBio QIAGEN Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
