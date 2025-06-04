Barbara Huether Clark Of Huether Heating & Cooling Inc. Shares Expertise On Clean HVAC Filters In Hellonation Magazine
Huether emphasizes that routine HVAC filter replacement is one of the most effective steps a homeowner can take to protect both their health and their equipment. Filters serve as the first line of defense against airborne pollutants such as dust, pet dander, and pollen. When clogged, these filters force the HVAC system to work harder, leading to unnecessary wear and tear, reduced HVAC system efficiency, and increased energy usage.
He recommends checking filters every 30 to 90 days depending on household needs. Not only does regular air filter maintenance support better airflow and reduce the spread of contaminants, but it also helps to save money on energy bills and prevent costly system breakdowns. Most filter changes are straightforward and can be done without professional help.
In the article, How a Clean HVAC Filter Saves You Money and Improves Your Home's Air , Huether encourages homeowners to adopt this simple habit as part of their overall HVAC maintenance routine-one that leads to a healthier indoor environment and a more reliable, energy-efficient HVAC system.
About HelloNation
HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.
