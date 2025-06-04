U.S.VETS Announces $12M In Calvet Funding To Boost Mental Health Services For Veterans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Outside the Wire Will Expand to Serve Veterans and Families in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- href="" rel="external nofollow" , the nation's largest housing and service provider for homeless and at-risk veterans, announces a $12-million grant across three years from the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) to expand access to mental health services for veterans and their family members.The California Veterans Health Initiative: Mental Health Support Grant Program enables more outpatient mental health treatment options for veterans and their families seeking no-cost services in their own communities. Post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety are disproportionately high among veterans. Plus, the added barriers to care, including the inability to pay for services, a lack of transportation, and the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health services further disadvantage an already vulnerable population.S is committed to delivering the vital mental health care veterans need and deserve as they transition to civilian life," said Kim Cook, S' vice president of clinical services. "All of us-clinicians, leaders, neighbors-must stand together and ensure every veteran feels seen and supported and is never alone in their path to recovery."The grant scales S' Outside the Wire program to eliminate these barriers for veterans seeking mental health support, opening access to care at community-based organizations, service hubs and local emergency shelters, on college campuses and at neighborhood medical clinics and more in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. Veterans and family members may also choose to receive therapies via telehealth, working with a clinician remotely.Outside the Wire builds on S' expertise as a leading provider of preventative care for veterans, using evidence-based therapies, crisis intervention and suicide prevention, measurement-based care, trauma-informed care and cultural competency with respect to veterans and their families. The program brings together more than 40 specialists, including a clinical director, clinicians, intake coordinators, case managers, outreach staff and peer support specialists.“Expanding access to mental health support for our veterans isn't just a program-it's a promise that no one who wore a uniform will be left behind in their struggle for healing,” Cook added.About SS is the largest non-profit organization with boots on the ground to combat America's veteran homeless crisis head-on. Its holistic approach delivers intervention and prevention services, including housing, mental health and career programs, and wraparound services. With residential and service sites nationwide, S is uniquely positioned to help veterans and their families, successfully preventing and ending veteran homelessness.

Cindy Monticue

S

+1 2135742668

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.