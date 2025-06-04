Africa Build Show Kenya 2025 To Spotlight East Africa's Construction And Infrastructure Boom

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The vibrant capital of Kenya will play host to the much-anticipateda major B2B exhibition designed to accelerate opportunities across East Africa's dynamic construction and infrastructure sectors. The event will be held at the iconicwelcoming industry professionals, suppliers, and investors for three impactful days of networking, innovation, and deal-making.

As one of Africa's fastest-growing construction markets, Kenya presents immense potential for international businesses looking to tap into infrastructure development, urban expansion, and housing initiatives. ABS Kenya 2025 offers a powerful gateway to engage with decision-makers, procurement heads, engineers, and consultants who are actively shaping East Africa's built environment.

The event will feature a comprehensive range of sectors,making it a one-stop platform for stakeholders across the full construction value chain.

Adding depth and diversity,These co-located events will bring together global players in trade, technology, and women-led investment across Africa, fostering multi-sector collaboration and strategic partnerships-all under one roof.

Whether you're looking to enter new markets, strengthen regional presence, or build long-term business relationships, Africa Build Show Kenya 2025 is the ideal launchpad.



Register as Visitor:

Book a Stand: For more details about the event, visit our website .

Our partners represent key institutions and associations dedicated to advancing trade, innovation, and sustainable development across Africa and beyond.



Iberian Trade Fairs

Italian Fair Service

International Trade Council Made-in-China

Strategic Partners



The Business Year

The Technology Express

Mid-east

International Business Magazine

Emerging Brand Africa

World Business Outlook

Silicon India

Plant & Equipment

SteelRadar

BusinessGhana Finance World Magazine

Media Partners



Ghana Electrical Contractors Association

Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry

Artisans Association of Ghana

Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE)

Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA)

Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA)

Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC)

Massbetter Travel & Tourism GEOVISION

Partners & Supporters

Come join us at, happening from, in! Discover the latest in construction, infrastructure, and building technology while networking with industry leaders, global suppliers, and innovators shaping Africa's built environment. Don't miss out on this premier B2B event!

For further inquiries, kindly contact:

Director – Exhibitions & ProjectsMIE Events DMCC+971 4 425 3337 Ext. 212+971 50 269 7037...

MIE Events is a global leader in B2B and B2G event management, committed to driving international trade and investment through world-class exhibitions, summits, and conferences. Learn more at .