Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Africa Build Show Kenya 2025 To Spotlight East Africa's Construction And Infrastructure Boom

2025-06-04 11:45:20
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The vibrant capital of Kenya will play host to the much-anticipated Africa Build Show (ABS) Kenya 2025 this 8-10 July 2025, a major B2B exhibition designed to accelerate opportunities across East Africa's dynamic construction and infrastructure sectors. The event will be held at the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), welcoming industry professionals, suppliers, and investors for three impactful days of networking, innovation, and deal-making.


As one of Africa's fastest-growing construction markets, Kenya presents immense potential for international businesses looking to tap into infrastructure development, urban expansion, and housing initiatives. ABS Kenya 2025 offers a powerful gateway to engage with decision-makers, procurement heads, engineers, and consultants who are actively shaping East Africa's built environment.

The event will feature a comprehensive range of sectors, including building materials, interior finishes, construction tools, machinery, building technology, automation, and MEP services, making it a one-stop platform for stakeholders across the full construction value chain.

Adding depth and diversity, CTW Kenya, Africa Technology Show Kenya, and the WITIA Summit Kenya will be held concurrently with ABS Kenya 2025. These co-located events will bring together global players in trade, technology, and women-led investment across Africa, fostering multi-sector collaboration and strategic partnerships-all under one roof.

Whether you're looking to enter new markets, strengthen regional presence, or build long-term business relationships, Africa Build Show Kenya 2025 is the ideal launchpad.

Secure your space today and build the future of East Africa with us.
  • Register as Visitor:
  • Book a Stand:
  • For more details about the event, visit our website .

Driving Collaboration Across Sectors

Our partners represent key institutions and associations dedicated to advancing trade, innovation, and sustainable development across Africa and beyond.

Strategic Partners
  • Iberian Trade Fairs
  • Italian Fair Service
  • International Trade Council
  • Made-in-China

Media Partners
  • The Business Year
  • The Technology Express
  • Mid-east
  • International Business Magazine
  • Emerging Brand Africa
  • World Business Outlook
  • Silicon India
  • Plant & Equipment
  • SteelRadar
  • BusinessGhana
  • Finance World Magazine

Partners & Supporters
  • Ghana Electrical Contractors Association
  • Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry
  • Artisans Association of Ghana
  • Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE)
  • Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA)
  • Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA)
  • Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC)
  • Massbetter Travel & Tourism
  • GEOVISION

Come join us at Africa Build Show Kenya , happening from July 2–4, 2025 , in Nairobi ! Discover the latest in construction, infrastructure, and building technology while networking with industry leaders, global suppliers, and innovators shaping Africa's built environment. Don't miss out on this premier B2B event!

For further inquiries, kindly contact:

Noel Puno
Director – Exhibitions & Projects
MIE Events DMCC
T: +971 4 425 3337 Ext. 212
M: +971 50 269 7037
E: ...

About MIE Events:
MIE Events is a global leader in B2B and B2G event management, committed to driving international trade and investment through world-class exhibitions, summits, and conferences. Learn more at .

