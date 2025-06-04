Harrison LLP Expands With North Shore Chicago Office And Addition Of Prominent Family Law And Business Attorney Michael A. Haber

CHICAGO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrison LLP, a national law firm focused on private wealth planning, has expanded its footprint with a new office in Highland Park, Illinois, and the addition of a prominent family law team led by attorney Michael A. Haber.

Joining the firm from the former Kalcheim Haber Group are Partners Michael A. Haber and Jennifer M. Cohen, and Counsel Lauren Bernay.

Their combined expertise significantly enhances Harrison's family law capabilities. This area frequently intersects with the firm's private wealth services, including estate planning, trust administration, business succession planning, charitable giving strategies, and international planning for high-net-worth families.

"This transition allows us to keep serving the families who've relied on us while giving them access to deeper resources," said Michael Haber. "Harrison strengthens our ability to navigate family law issues that often overlap with estate planning, trust administration, and other private wealth matters."

The new office, located at 89 Lincolnwood Road in Highland Park, officially opened on June 2 and offers convenient access to many clients residing in Chicago's North Shore communities.

"Today marks a milestone in our firm's journey as we open our doors in Highland Park, IL, and welcome three exceptional new attorneys to our team," said Matthew J. Madsen, Managing Partner at Harrison LLP. "This expansion reflects not only our commitment to serving our clients with greater reach and deeper expertise, but also our confidence in the talented professionals who share our vision for excellence. Together, we're building a national private wealth law firm poised to address the comprehensive needs of high-net-worth families in managing, protecting, and transferring wealth across generations."

Harrison has earned numerous accolades over the past two decades and was again ranked among the best private wealth law practices in Chambers High Net Worth Guide for 2024. The guide is the only legal ranking publication specifically aimed at the international private wealth market, gathering substantive feedback from clients and peers globally. The firm was also recognized in Best Lawyers' 2025 edition of Best Law Firms® in the following practice areas: Trusts & Estates Law, Tax Law, Litigation – Trusts & Estates, Family Law, Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law.

The firm has 16 Fellows of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. The college elects lawyers and law professors to be fellows based on their outstanding reputation, exceptional skill, and substantial contributions to the field by lecturing, writing, teaching, and participating in bar leadership or legislative activities.

About Harrison LLP

Harrison LLP is a national law firm that assists clients in defining and achieving their private wealth goals, delivering peace of mind through sophisticated and practical legal counsel. The firm stands at the forefront of estate planning, distinguished as one of the nation's premier trusts and estates firms. With over 100 attorneys across 11 offices, including Atlanta, Boulder, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Naples, St. Louis, and Washington D.C., Harrison advises fiduciaries, families, and family offices on estate planning, tax, succession planning, and fiduciary litigation. Founded in 2003 in Chicago, the firm is consistently recognized among the nation's top private wealth law practices. Visit our website at .

SOURCE Harrison LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED