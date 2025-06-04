Blackbaud Equips Nonprofits With Cutting-Edge AI Skills And Unveils Vision For Agentic AI At Bbdevdays Developer's Conference

Annual Conference Provides Opportunity for Developers to Grow their Skills and Learn New Ways to Automate and Extend their Blackbaud Solutions to Meet the Unique Business Needs of Social Impact Organizations

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has kicked off bbdevdays , its annual virtual conference for social impact tech developers of all skill levels, with highlights on its AI strategy and vision. Over the course of three days, participants explore innovative ways to automate and extend their flexible Blackbaud solutions alongside Blackbaud pros, partners and peers, while hearing about the latest in Blackbaud innovation and seeing examples of Blackbaud customers leveraging this innovation within their own organizations.

"bbdevdays has always been more than a conference-it's a celebration of the rewarding feeling of solving problems, building tools that help people, and the breakthroughs possible in a community that shares a passion for discovery," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO, and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud. "This event is designed to strengthen that community, and we're thrilled to share our latest innovations to help the social impact sector go further, faster. We continue to roll out our six waves of innovation with a focus on delivering Blackbaud AI that's powerful, convenient and responsible, with exclusive sector-specific data built in. With this, we're freeing our customers to do their uniquely human work."

At the event, Blackbaud shared an overview of its Intelligence for Good® AI strategy, including innovation already underway, like predictive AI that's helping customers identify billions of dollars in untapped giving potential, generative AI-powered acknowledgements that are speeding and enhancing communication with supporters, and an upcoming technical preview of Blackbaud Copilot, an AI-powered coach and assistant that allows users to interact with their data in natural language, ask questions and gain insights.

In addition, the company shared its vision for what's next, including harnessing the potential of Agentic AI for personalization and agility at scale, to help customers unlock new levels of effectiveness and deeper connections across critical fundraising operations like donor cultivation, stewardship, and sustainer management. This includes AI assistants that could do things like review donors at risk of lapsing and suggest additional stewardship activities, or review gifts and create segments of likely upgrade prospects and generate upgrade offer content specific to each donor, all while keeping fundraisers in control.

The event also highlights the flexibility and openness of Blackbaud's ecosystem, equipping thousands of developers at every level of tech skill to leverage the powerful capabilities of its large and growing partner network, or build their own solutions using Blackbaud's robust APIs. With Blackbaud's SKY UX®, partner integrations feel native to Blackbaud's solutions, and through connections to the Microsoft Power Platform, even non-developers can create their own automations. The scope and accessibility of this array of flexible tools is reflected in bbdevday's growth, originating as a niche gathering of a dozen highly technical developers and becoming the major virtual event it is today.

At bbdevdays, attendees are exploring sessions developed by both industry leaders and Blackbaud experts on topics like:



Creating better constituent experiences through innovation and entrepreneurship

Harnessing AI to cultivate a culture of smart innovation

Learning how to spark innovation through creative insight And how to get the most out of their Blackbaud solutions

Keynote speakers include Wendy Bolger, Founding Director of the Simon Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Loyola University Maryland; Shelby Tallent, Founder and Chief Ethical AI Strategist at Ethic; and Jeffrey Davis, Founding Director and Chief Consultant at Tracking Wonder.

The conference will also provide mainstage presentations from Blackbaud executives and product experts, track sessions led by customers and partners, and Skills Labs that offer creators a chance to practice building both low-code and pro-code solutions. And with Braindates-interactions that allow attendees to create, host, and join one-on-one and group conversations on topics they want to discuss-participants have a unique way to network, share ideas, and tackle challenges together.

Premier event sponsors include Print Your Cause, DNL Omnimedia, Orah, Prenger Solutions Group, Sentinel Consulting, SmartTHING and ReportingXpress.

To learn more about bbdevdays and register to access content replays on demand, visit blackbaud/bbdevdays .

