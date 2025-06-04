UK Investment Firms Prudential Regime And ICARA Seminar: Best Practices In Implementing The Directive And Optimising Liquidity, Risk Management And Governance Frameworks (ONLINE EVENT: July 4, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IFPR - Investment Firms Prudential Regime and ICARA" training has been added tooffering.

Join this practical 1 day workshop conducted by a regulatory expert and a senior industry advisor to some of the leading international organisations to learn the best practices in implementing the directive and optimising your firm's liquidity, risk management and governance frameworks.

The EU Investment Firms Regulation and Directive (IFR/IFD) came into force December 2019, introducing a new prudential regime for investment firms and a material shift in the EU regulatory framework for investment firms currently authorised under IFR/IFD requirements vary by firm activities and asset size, but will replace the current Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive (CRR/CRD) for most investment firms. In addition, the ICARA - Internal Capital Adequacy and Risk Assessment will replace the existing Internal Capital Adequacy and Assessment Process (ICAAP). We will be also examining the UK IFPR - Investment Fund Prudential Regime and its impact on funds in the UK.

This practical 1 day course taught by an expert with over 20 years of practical experience from the sector will examine the new regime and give you a chance to learn about compliance and regulatory capital requirements and their impact on firms' liquidity, prudential consolidation, risk management and governance frameworks as well asremuneration requirements and regulatory disclosures.

What will you learn

This course will provide investment firm participants with the following key tools to help comply with IFR / IFD & UK IFPR - Investment Firm Prudential Regime:



Classification of your firm and implications for non-EU domiciled entities

Calculation of the new Capital and Liquidity requirements, ICARA, K factors and own fund requirements

Setting up a Risk Management and Governance framework, changes to remuneration, and oversight committees Regulatory disclosures and other considerations such as impact of Brexit and ESG requirements

Who Should Attend:



Chief Finance Officers and Finance control functions

Chief Risk Officers and Risk control functions

Heads of Legal and

Compliance and Heads of HR

Key Topics Covered:



Regulatory Background

The three pillars of IFPR - Prudential, Governance and Remuneration

Capital Requirements - Own Funds and K Factors

Risk Management - ICARA, Liquidity and Concentration

ICAAP vs ICARA, and broader CRR Requirements

K Factors and calculation methodology differences

Remuneration Requirements

Governance

Implications for EU and Global Investment Firms

Timelines and Implementation Other Considerations including regulatory reporting, impact of Brexit, and ESG requirements

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900