1 Day EMIR And MIFIR Compliance And Regulatory Reporting Training Course: Overcome Key Challenges Encountered By Banks, Broker Dealers, Asset Managers And Hedge Funds (ONLINE EVENT: June 30, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join a comprehensive 1-day course on EMIR & MiFIR regulatory reporting, led by a senior City expert. Ideal for banks, asset managers, and hedge funds, this training covers compliance challenges, data validation, and industry best practices. Enhance your operational effectiveness with real-world insights and post-Brexit guidance.

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compliance and Regulatory Reporting for EMIR and MIFIR" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical 1 day course conducted by a senior City expert covers all the compliance and regulatory reporting requirements for the EMIR & MiFIR Regulations.

This training session covers the key challenges encountered by banks, broker dealers, asset managers and hedge funds, key lessons learnt in implementing trade and transaction reporting, and successful remediation of any workshop covers all aspects of regulatory reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes.

Conducted by an expert who is currently working within the sector and advising different organisations from some key players to smaller companies, the trainer has a very good understanding of challenges that companies are facing and how to effectively overcome them and ensure compliance and operational effectiveness.

What will you learn

By attending this course you will learn about:



All the key aspects of regulatory reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes.

Key learnings from implementation of EMIR reporting and margin implications of EMIR REFIT and Uncleared Margin Rules, as well as for MIFIR.

You will have a chance to benchmark against peers from the sell-side and buy-side, and resolution of any open questions.

Real life industry examples of best practices, post-implementation issues, and successful remediation

Regulatory guidance from the FCA, CSSF, ESMA and other local regulators - post Brexit UK vs EU regulations Understand the key impacts to US, EMEA and APAC institutions in scope, and the new regulatory reporting landscape

Who Should Attend:



Heads of Trading, Investment, Portfolio Management, Operations, and Business Risk

Heads of Regulatory Reporting, Compliance and HR Key Control Functions/Senior Managers in Audit, Compliance, Risk and Operations

Key Topics Covered:



Regulatory Background to EMIR and MiFIR

Scope of entities, counterparties and asset classes for MiFIR and EMIR

Key Reporting Requirements

Definitions and Data Validations

Fields Analysis - Instrument, Product, Entity and Personal Data

Systems and Controls

Implications for UK, EU and Global Investment Banks and Asset Managers

Global Regulatory Reporting Implementation challenges and lessons learnt

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900