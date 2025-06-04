Kaldvik AS - Mandatory Notification Of Trade By Closely Associated Persons Of A Primary Insider
In connection with issuance of new shares in Kaldvik AS (the "Company") as announced on 22 April 2025, Heimstø AS and Ósval ehf., being close associates to a primary insider of Kaldvik AS, have completed transactions in the Company's shares as further specified in the attached notifications of trading.
This information is subject to disclosure requirements set out in the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 Article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5-12.
Attachments

Attachment 1 - PDMR - Heimstø AS(21262755.1)
Attachment 2 - PDMR - Ósval ehf.(21262999.1)
Attachment 3 - PDMR - Ósval ehf. - 22 April 2025(21268088.1)
