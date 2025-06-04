Leading Paint And Coatings Companies Embrace Digital Transformation
Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitalization in Coating Companies, 2025: Frost Radar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The chemicals industry has been undergoing a continuous, but gradual, transformation with the aid of digital technologies. The paints and coatings space leads in terms of the extent of digitalization adopted in various domains of the value chain to address unmet needs, although a significant portion of investment is focused on enhancing value through customer-centric platforms, apps, digital products, and services.
Since 2020, leading companies have demonstrated consistent revenue growth. With regulations, geopolitical factors, and megatrends such as sustainability and digitalization transforming the many verticals in which coatings are used, the industry will continue on this growth trajectory while experiencing transformational changes in its product portfolios and business models.
Digitalization will play a prominent role in helping companies achieve these objectives. Coating companies have already begun realizing the benefits of advanced digital technologies and solutions based on artificial intelligence, machine learning, the internet of things, and blockchain in various areas of operation, including product development, manufacturing, supply chain, and sales and marketing.
The coatings market is fragmented, with the top 15 companies holding a combined market share of about 30% and more than 100 regional or global companies accounting for the remainder. Most of the top 15 and many of the others are pure-play coating companies, though some are more diversified.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
Digitalization in Coating Companies
Company Coverage
- AkzoNobel Asian Paints Axalta Coating Systems BASF SE Hempel A/S Jotun Kansai Paint Group Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd PPG Industries The Sherwin-Williams Company
Best Practices & Growth Opportunities
