Fly.Trade Is Launching $FLY On Sonic
At the center of prev. Magpie Protocol) is the native token, $FLY, a next generation token model that aligns and incentivizes traders, stakers, and protocols alike. From volume based rewards, to emissions, bribes, reduced slippage, revenue share, and more, $FLY unlocks opportunities to earn like never before.
$FLY Tokenomics: ve(3,3) inspired Mode
- Trader Incentives: Direct subsidies reduce fees and slippage on high-demand trading pairs. xFLY: For active users who want to vote, earn bribes, and maximise rewards through staking and trading $FLY in FLY pools. FLY33: mint your xFLY for set-and-forget participation with auto-compounding rewards and no lock-ups. Flywheel Effect: By staking and voting, traders earn more; the increased volume and fees then raise incentives, creating a self-reinforcing cycle. ve33 Governance: Lock $FLY to receive xFLY, granting governance power over protocol fees, emissions, and partnerships. Revenue Sharing: Protocol fees are distributed to stakers, creating a flywheel for long-term holders.
- Provably Better Pricing: aggregation algorithm consistently delivers better swap rates majority of the times than all major aggregators in the market , minimising slippage and transaction costs across thousands of quotes. Industry Leading Partnerships: Integrated in Rabby Wallet, TraderJoe( now LFJ), Shadow Exchange, Particle Network, Socket, Relay, Euler, HeyAnon, Symbiosis, Router and many more to provide swaps with optimised routing. Proven Track Record: Over $6.3+ billion in cumulative volume, 3.1 million swaps and over 260k unique onchain users to date. Key Advantages: First-to-market cross-chain aggregator powering seamless swaps across 18+ chains, supporting almost every token, including easy same and cross-chain asset swaps, cross-chain LST/LRT swaps & deposits, LP token swaps, abstracted bridging, integrations and partnerships with some of the best protocols and projects within the Sonic ecosystem and DeFi as a whole.
Roadmap: Building DeFi's Execution Layer
- 6th June, 2025 : $FLY launches on Sonic Q2 2025: Launch FLY Dashboard, Staking, Emissions, Bribes, and Revenue Share. Launch EarndropTM. Expand to EVM chains: Soneium, Abstract. Integrate Binance and OKX wallets. Q3 2025: Expand to EVM chains: MegaETH, Monad, HyperEVM. Expand to non-EVM chains: Solana, Eclipse. Onboard new protocols and liquidity sources. Launch Swap UI with charts, implement DCA feature, and add Limit Orders. Q4 2025: Bridge Aggregation 2.0 upgrade. Order flow tracking, updated order routing UI, and launch Fly 2.0: Universal Aggregation (Chain-Abstracted UX).
Token Generation Event (TGE)and $FLY are poised to become the backbone of Sonic's DeFi economy with a confirmed listing on Binance Alpha and Kraken!
Ready to trade smarter?
- TGE Date & Time: Friday, June 6th, 1pm UTC Lock $FLY to receive xFLY Earn Passively with FLY33 Token Utility: Trading incentives, reduced fees & slippage on high-demand pairs, bribes, voting, emissions, multiplier on voting and trading.
For detailed tokenomics, roadmap updates, and how to participate in the TGE follow @flytrade _ on Twitter for real-time updates on the token launch and future developments.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.CONTACT: contact (at)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment