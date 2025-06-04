Fly.Trade Is Launching $FLY On Sonic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the 6th of June at 1pm UTC, the Fly.trade ($FLY) token generation event (TGE) officially launches on Sonic, with Binance Alpha and Kraken.







At the center of prev. Magpie Protocol) is the native token, $FLY, a next generation token model that aligns and incentivizes traders, stakers, and protocols alike. From volume based rewards, to emissions, bribes, reduced slippage, revenue share, and more, $FLY unlocks opportunities to earn like never before.







$FLY Tokenomics: ve(3,3) inspired Mode









Trader Incentives: Direct subsidies reduce fees and slippage on high-demand trading pairs.

xFLY: For active users who want to vote, earn bribes, and maximise rewards through staking and trading $FLY in FLY pools.

FLY33: mint your xFLY for set-and-forget participation with auto-compounding rewards and no lock-ups.

Flywheel Effect: By staking and voting, traders earn more; the increased volume and fees then raise incentives, creating a self-reinforcing cycle.

ve33 Governance: Lock $FLY to receive xFLY, granting governance power over protocol fees, emissions, and partnerships. Revenue Sharing: Protocol fees are distributed to stakers, creating a flywheel for long-term holders.

tokenomics employ a ve(3,3)-inspired model tailored for an aggregator-first protocol with xFLY turning every trade into an opportunity to earn.

(previously Magpie Protocol) is the leading liquidity aggregation and trade execution protocol within the Sonic ecosystem. Designed to simplify cross-chain DeFi, delivers seamless swaps, optimised routing and one-click staking across 19+ chains. is positioning itself as the go-to execution layer for traders, protocols, and liquidity providers.



Provably Better Pricing: aggregation algorithm consistently delivers better swap rates majority of the times than all major aggregators in the market , minimising slippage and transaction costs across thousands of quotes.

Industry Leading Partnerships: Integrated in Rabby Wallet, TraderJoe( now LFJ), Shadow Exchange, Particle Network, Socket, Relay, Euler, HeyAnon, Symbiosis, Router and many more to provide swaps with optimised routing.

Proven Track Record: Over $6.3+ billion in cumulative volume, 3.1 million swaps and over 260k unique onchain users to date. Key Advantages: First-to-market cross-chain aggregator powering seamless swaps across 18+ chains, supporting almost every token, including easy same and cross-chain asset swaps, cross-chain LST/LRT swaps & deposits, LP token swaps, abstracted bridging, integrations and partnerships with some of the best protocols and projects within the Sonic ecosystem and DeFi as a whole.

Roadmap: Building DeFi's Execution Layer



6th June, 2025 : $FLY launches on Sonic

Q2 2025: Launch FLY Dashboard, Staking, Emissions, Bribes, and Revenue Share. Launch EarndropTM. Expand to EVM chains: Soneium, Abstract. Integrate Binance and OKX wallets.

Q3 2025: Expand to EVM chains: MegaETH, Monad, HyperEVM. Expand to non-EVM chains: Solana, Eclipse. Onboard new protocols and liquidity sources. Launch Swap UI with charts, implement DCA feature, and add Limit Orders. Q4 2025: Bridge Aggregation 2.0 upgrade. Order flow tracking, updated order routing UI, and launch Fly 2.0: Universal Aggregation (Chain-Abstracted UX).

Token Generation Event (TGE)

and $FLY are poised to become the backbone of Sonic's DeFi economy with a confirmed listing on Binance Alpha and Kraken!

TGE Date & Time: Friday, June 6th, 1pm UTC

Lock $FLY to receive xFLY

Earn Passively with FLY33 Token Utility: Trading incentives, reduced fees & slippage on high-demand pairs, bribes, voting, emissions, multiplier on voting and trading.















