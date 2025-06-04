Hawaiian Bros Announces Major Franchise Expansion Into Key U.S. Markets

Hawaiian Bros Lenexa Restaurant Image

Emerging restaurant brand signs multi-unit deals to expand into five major metro areas with drive-thru and ghost kitchen formats.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hawaiian Bros , the award-winning, island-inspired restaurant concept, is continuing its rapid growth with new franchise development agreements signed in the first quarter of 2025 that will bring more than 100 new restaurants to five major U.S. markets: Chicago, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Houston, and Atlanta.

The expansion is led by a seasoned multi-unit operator with more than 400 units across multiple states. The agreement highlights Hawaiian Bros' strong appeal to experienced franchisees seeking streamlined operations, high-performing drive-thru formats, including end caps, and wide geographic potential.

“End cap spaces with drive-thru service in multi-tenant buildings continue to be a winning combination for our brand,” said Grant Kreutzer, Vice President of Franchise Development at Hawaiian Bros.“They allow us to move quickly into high-traffic trade areas with greater flexibility and often at lower costs. The drive-thru component supports our speed-focused service model and maximizes guest convenience.”

Franchisee Zach Fugate, who introduced Hawaiian Bros in Wichita and Northwest Arkansas and is developing parts of Missouri, has signed a new development deal to bring five new restaurants to the Oklahoma City area.“It's a natural next step for us,” said Fugate.“The brand has already been well received in nearby markets, and we see a lot of potential to grow Hawaiian Bros in OKC's fast-developing trade areas.”

With drive-thru and delivery sales often exceeding 80% of total sales, Hawaiian Bros continues to appeal to franchisees by offering a variety of flexible formats, including the brand's new 1,600 and 2,100 square foot drive-thru prototypes, and 350-square-foot ghost kitchens for qualified franchisees.

In Portland, JCK Ohana, LLC, led by Joe, Alex, and Lauren Karcher, is strategically entering the market by leveraging ghost kitchens.“We saw Portland as a high potential market for Hawaiian Bros, and the ghost kitchen model gave us an efficient way to build brand awareness, train our teams, and grow a following before opening traditional restaurants,” said Alex Karcher. JCK Ohana has plans to open at least five traditional locations in the Portland area over the next few years.

Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired Plate Lunch, which features juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory, or spicy sauces; macaroni salad; a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. The simple menu is prepared without freezers, fryers, or microwaves, using only the highest-quality, freshest ingredients.

For more information on franchising opportunities and how to join Hawaiian Bros' 'ohana, visit .

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana - like family - in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion, and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say“mahalo” often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and franchises over 60 restaurants across ten states, sharing the Aloha spirit with communities nationwide. Since launching its franchise program in 2023, the brand has signed 17 development agreements with 10 experienced multi-unit operators to develop 240 additional locations across 40+ markets. Hawaiian Bros is seeking seasoned multi-unit franchisees interested in diversifying with an emerging brand, with growth opportunities available throughout the Mountain, Midwest, and Southeast regions-including Florida.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since opening in 2018, including the number one spot on Ingram's Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number sixteen spot on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers 2025 list , among many others. For more information, visit .

