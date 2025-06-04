Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Africa Build Show Ghana 2025 To Unlock West Africa's Booming Construction Sector

Africa Build Show Ghana 2025 To Unlock West Africa's Booming Construction Sector


2025-06-04 11:30:19
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The stage is set for Africa Build Show (ABS) Ghana 2025 , West Africa's premier B2B exhibition for the construction and infrastructure industry this 2-4 July 2025, taking place at the prestigious Accra International Conference Center (AICC) , this dynamic three-day event is poised to bring together hundreds of global exhibitors and thousands of professional visitors from across the continent and beyond.


Positioned at the gateway to West Africa's multi-billion-dollar construction market, ABS Ghana 2025 offers a strategic platform for international suppliers, manufacturers, contractors, and decision-makers to engage, network, and explore high-growth opportunities across the construction value chain - from project inception to delivery.

Exhibitors will showcase a wide range of solutions across building materials, interiors and finishes, MEP services, construction tools, equipment, services, and automation technologies . Attendees will gain firsthand insights into the latest industry innovations, trends, and business strategies reshaping the African construction landscape.

Running concurrently with ABS Ghana is MEGAWATT 2025 -a dedicated trade show for power generation, lighting, and renewable energy. MEGAWATT will spotlight clean energy innovations and connect global players in energy with Africa's rapidly growing demand a high-level business dimension, the Ghana Investment & Trade Week Summit will convene government officials, policymakers, and global investors in a powerful G2G/B2G dialogue. This summit promises unmatched networking with key decision-makers shaping Africa's economic future. With its strategic timing, high-profile co-located events, and access to emerging African markets, ABS Ghana 2025 is a must-attend for companies aiming to expand their footprint across the continent.

Driving Collaboration Across Sectors: Our partners represent key institutions and associations committed to advancing trade, innovation, and sustainable development across Africa and beyond.

Strategic Partner
  • Made-in-China

Media Partners
  • ABC News GH
  • The Business Year
  • The Technology Express
  • FinanceWorld Magazine
  • Mid-east
  • SteelRadar
  • Africa Mining & Engineering Review
  • Plant & Equipment

Partners & Supporters
  • Artisans Association of Ghana
  • Ghana Institution of Engineering
  • Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA)
  • Ghana Institute of Architects
  • Iberian Trade Fairs
  • Italian Fair Service
  • GIPC – Ghana Investment Promotion Centre
  • Massbetter Travel
  • GEOVISION
  • Ghana Electrical Contractors Association
  • Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry

Register now to secure your spot at Africa's gateway to growth.
  • Register as Visitor:
  • Book a Stand:
  • For more details about the event, visit our website .

For further inquiries, kindly contact:

Noel Puno
Director – Exhibitions & Projects
MIE Events DMCC
T: +971 4 425 3337 Ext. 212
M: +971 50 269 7037
E: ...

About MIE Events:
MIE Events is a global leader in B2B and B2G event management, committed to driving international trade and investment through world-class exhibitions, summits, and conferences. Learn more at .

MENAFN04062025005446012082ID1109636886

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search