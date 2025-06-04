Africa Build Show Ghana 2025 To Unlock West Africa's Booming Construction Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The stage is set for, West Africa's premier B2B exhibition for the construction and infrastructure industry this 2-4 July 2025, taking place at the prestigious, this dynamic three-day event is poised to bring together hundreds of global exhibitors and thousands of professional visitors from across the continent and beyond.

Positioned at the gateway to West Africa's multi-billion-dollar construction market,offers a strategic platform for international suppliers, manufacturers, contractors, and decision-makers to engage, network, and explore high-growth opportunities across the construction value chain - from project inception to delivery.

Exhibitors will showcase a wide range of solutions across. Attendees will gain firsthand insights into the latest industry innovations, trends, and business strategies reshaping the African construction landscape.

Running concurrently with ABS Ghana is-a dedicated trade show for power generation, lighting, and renewable energy. MEGAWATT will spotlight clean energy innovations and connect global players in energy with Africa's rapidly growing demand a high-level business dimension, thewill convene government officials, policymakers, and global investors in a powerful G2G/B2G dialogue. This summit promises unmatched networking with key decision-makers shaping Africa's economic future. With its strategic timing, high-profile co-located events, and access to emerging African markets,is a must-attend for companies aiming to expand their footprint across the continent.

Driving Collaboration Across Sectors: Our partners represent key institutions and associations committed to advancing trade, innovation, and sustainable development across Africa and beyond.

Register as Visitor:

Book a Stand: For more details about the event, visit our website .

For further inquiries, kindly contact:

Director – Exhibitions & ProjectsMIE Events DMCC+971 4 425 3337 Ext. 212+971 50 269 7037...

MIE Events is a global leader in B2B and B2G event management, committed to driving international trade and investment through world-class exhibitions, summits, and conferences. Learn more at .