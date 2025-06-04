Blue Water Autonomy Expands Leadership Team With Addition Of Tim Glinatsis

Former General Dynamics executive brings decades of maritime engineering and shipbuilding experience and will serve as COO to scale operations as the company executes on its mission to turn unmanned ships into a reality

BOSTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Autonomy, Inc. , the technology company building autonomous ships for the U.S. Navy, today announced the appointment of Tim Glinatsis as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Tim is a seasoned operations and engineering executive, who brings deep expertise in naval shipbuilding, government contracting, and operational transformation to the company's leadership team. This appointment underscores Blue Water Autonomy's commitment to scaling operations and delivering transformative autonomous maritime solutions.

As COO, Glinatsis will oversee Blue Water Autonomy's operational strategy, program execution, and organizational scaling efforts, positioning the company for sustainable growth and long-term success.

"Our primary focus as a company in the near term is execution, and key to that is scaling to get ships in the water as soon as humanly possible. Tim's experience managing multi-billion-dollar naval programs and driving operational excellences across complex organizations makes him the perfect addition to help us scale. As we accelerate our growth and expand our market presence, Tim will be instrumental in aligning cross-functional teams around strategic objectives and driving results."

Tim joins Blue Water Autonomy from General Dynamics (GD), where he spent more than 20 years designing and building ships for the U.S. Navy and Jones Act fleets. Throughout his career at GD, Tim held a variety of senior roles, including Vice President of Engineering, and Chief Information Officer at both NASSCO and Bath Iron Works. His experience includes work on major Navy shipbuilding platforms such as the John Lewis-class Fleet Replenishment Oilers (T-AO 205), Arleigh Burke-class Destroyers (DDG-51), Zumwalt-class Destroyers (DDG-1000), and the Lewis B. Puller-class Expeditionary Seabase (ESB). Most recently, he was Vice President of Programs and Business Development at NASSCO, where he led execution of Navy and commercial new construction programs.

Tim holds a Master's in Ocean Systems Management from MIT and a BS in Marine Engineering and Shipyard Management from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

About Blue Water Autonomy

Founded in 2024, Blue Water Autonomy is making unmanned ships a reality. Blue Water's autonomous ship design fully-integrates hardware, software, and AI allowing the vessel to operate on the open ocean for months at a time. For more information about Blue Water Autonomy, or to join them in their mission, visit: .

