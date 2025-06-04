Round Room Holds School Supply Drives Throughout June One Lucky School To Receive A Bus Filled With Classroom Essentials

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the National Education Association, more than 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies for their students. In an effort to ease that burden, Round Room is donating an entire school bus of supplies to one lucky school, along with additional supplies to the other finalists.

From June 1 through June 30 , participating Wireless Zone and TCC stores will collect new notebooks, pencils, and other supplies to support local schools. Each finalist was nominated by a local business in their community.

The 2025 Finalist Schools:



Deans Mill School – Mystic, Connecticut

Sponsor: Sea Research Foundation, Mystic Aquarium

Brooks School Elementary – Fishers, Indiana

Sponsor: Asurion

Hickory Middle School – Chesapeake, Virginia

Sponsor: Virginia Food Plots

Kipp Indy Unite Elementary – Indianapolis, Indiana

Sponsor: Dealers Wholesale

Waterford High School – Waterford, Connecticut Sponsors: Maxum Irrigation and Jordan Brook Lawncare

The campaign culminates with the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway on Sunday, July 27 , where the school that garners the most community support via donations will receive a school bus filled with essential supplies. All finalists will receive the supplies collected during their respective drives.

"At Round Room, we believe in the power of community and the importance of education," said Scott Moorehead , CEO of Round Room. "Stuff the Bus is more than a campaign; it's a movement to ensure every teacher and student has the tools they need to succeed."

How to Participate:

Community members are encouraged to donate new, unused school supplies at participating locations. For a list of drop-off sites and more information, visit .

Teachers Rock and School Rocks are both a part of Round Room's quarterly community events that occur each year where the company has the opportunity to give back and strengthen the communities it serves. Earlier this year, Round Room held Rescues Rock to support local animal shelters. In October, Round Room will organize a Domestic Violence Awareness Month initiative.

About Round Room, LLC

Founded on a mission and deep commitment of giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S. Its collective portfolio of brands includes TCC, Wireless Zone, and Culture of Good. With more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations across 43 states, Round Room has donated more than $8M to various causes through ongoing giveback initiatives. The company's efforts have also been recognized through the Top Workplaces USA 2025 award and the 2025 Gold Stevie award for Company of the Year. To learn more about Round Room, visit .

About TCC

Founded in 1991, TCC is a Verizon wireless retailer that operates over 500 locations from coast to coast and employs upwards of 1,900 people. As a certified 'Culture of Good' company, TCC encourages employees to give back in every community it serves through its Community Grant program, volunteer opportunities, and local philanthropic events. TCC has been recognized with several notable awards including Inc. Magazine's Best in Business, Top Workplaces USA, and Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. To learn more about TCC or to find a location near you, visit . For more information about TCC's parent company, Round Room, LLC, visit .

About Wireless Zone

Wireless Zone® is the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor with more than 720 independently owned and operated Verizon wireless stores across the U.S. Founded in 1988, Wireless Zone has earned prestigious industry rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise in 2025, and has been honored with Verizon's "Best Customer Service" award for five consecutive years. From franchisees to corporate employees, each team member plays a critical role in its giveback efforts through system-wide fundraising campaigns or nominating a local charity for a community grant. The system is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone, LLC. Visit for more information or to learn about its parent company, Round Room, LLC.

Media Contact : Jessica Cahill, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Round Room (TCC | Wireless Zone)