Squaremouth Reveals 2025 Summer Travel Trends And Top Destinations
|
Country
|
2025 Rank
|
2024 Rank
|
United States
|
1 (=)
|
1
|
Canada
|
2 (+2)
|
4
|
United Kingdom
|
3 (=)
|
3
|
Italy
|
4 (-2)
|
2
|
France
|
5 (=)
|
5
|
Mexico
|
6 (+2)
|
8
|
Spain
|
7 (+2)
|
9
|
Bahamas
|
8 (+4)
|
12
|
Iceland
|
9 (+1)
|
10
|
Greece
|
10 (-4)
|
6
Other Trending Destinations: Portugal, Israel and France
While many travelers opt to stay closer to home, other global destinations are emerging as hotspots this summer.
-
Portugal: Portugal continues its upward trajectory as one of the most popular summer destinations, with a 10% growth over last year.
Israel: Israel is the fastest-growing summer destination this year, with a 23% year-over-year increase, driven by the resumption of airline routes and renewed coverage from insurance providers, reflecting improved safety conditions there.
France: France has gained momentum over last year, with an 8% increase in travelers over last summer, likely driven by those looking to visit now that the Olympic crowds have dispersed.
Travelers Still Concerned about Disruptions, Delays and Potential for Lost Bags
Although Americans are still traveling this summer, they are more anxious than ever due to mounting flight delays and travel disruptions.
According to Squaremouth, 48% of travelers cited flight delays or cancellations as their top concern heading into the summer rush, up from just 36% over a year ago.
"We're seeing more travelers rethink how they travel by proactively seeking out protection in the form of travel insurance as we head into one of the busiest travel seasons of the year," said Ned Tadic, Manager of Public Relations at Squaremouth.
About Squaremouth
Squaremouth is a trusted name in the travel insurance industry offering comprehensive, transparent, and competitive coverage to travelers for 20 years through its digital platform. With the largest portfolio of travel insurance carriers and products in the U.S., Squaremouth has insured over 4 million clients.
