RS Group Earns Top Ranking For Board-Level Gender Diversity

The 2024 FTSE Women Leaders Review celebrates RS Group for having a board comprised of 66.7% women, which is 54% more than the average for FTSE 350 companies and 67% ahead of the Review's goal for 2025.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Group , a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, was recently ranked the #1 FTSE 250 company for board-level gender diversity in the 2024 Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Women Leaders Review.

The FTSE Women Leaders Review is an independent, business-led framework supported by the U.K. government and dedicated to improving women's representation on the boards and leadership teams of the FTSE 350 and the U.K.'s 50 largest private companies through voluntary participation, encouragement, best practices, and progress reports. When the Review was launched in 2011, just 9.5% of FTSE 350 board members were women. Today, women hold 43.4% of these positions - making British companies the world leader in terms of gender equality in boardrooms - as well as 35.3% of FTSE 350 leadership positions. They also represent 30.5% of the boards and 36.8% of the leadership teams at the U.K.'s 50 largest private companies, which the Review expanded its scope to include in 2022.

The 2024 FTSE Women Leaders Review ranked RS Group the #1 FTSE 250 company in terms of women on boards - an honor it shares with Harworth Group Plc. Both companies currently have boards comprised of 66.7% women, which already surpasses the Review's goal for 2025: Over 60% of FTSE 350 companies with at least 40% women's representation by year's end.

"We believe that women's representation on boards provides a diversity of ideas and perspectives that promote innovation, sound decision-making, and sustainable growth and are very proud that we earned top ranking amongst FTSE 250 companies in the FTSE Women Leaders Review," said Baroness Rona Fairhead, Chair of the RS Group Board.

"We've experienced significant benefits from having high-caliber women on our board and are committed to keeping gender balance at the top of our agenda while continuing to appoint all directors based on merit," she continued. "We promote diversity across our business to ensure that our teams reflect the customers, suppliers, and communities we serve, and we facilitate an inclusive and engaging environment, where everyone is proud and excited to come to work and can develop, thrive, and perform at their best."

About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 830,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2025 reported revenue of £2,904 million.

For more information, please visit or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit or connect with us via social media on Facebook , X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

