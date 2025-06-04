NEW CENTURY LOGISTICS UNVEILS MAJOR MILESTONES FOR 2025

HONG KONG, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (hereinafter referred to as "New Century"), a leading Hong Kong-based logistics solutions provider, today announced its 2025 key development plan, which focuses on three major initiatives:

1) New Century has formed a groundbreaking partnership with Soradynamics Inc. in Japan ("Soradynamics"). The collaboration focuses on an innovative vehicle-mounted drone logistics system known as the 'Micro-Hub System.' This system is specifically designed to enhance last-mile delivery services in the U.S.

2) New Century has signed a memorandum of understanding with Silk Way Airlines Limited ("Silkway") to address the growing logistics demands in South China.

3) New Century has proposed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Asiatic Logistics Limited ("Asiatic") to strengthen its strategic positioning in Asia.

1) Pioneering Last-Mile Delivery in the U.S.A with Advanced Technology

New Century has signed a memorandum of understanding with Soradynamics to jointly develop and deploy the Micro-Hub System. This collaboration aims to address the persistent challenges of high last-mile delivery costs and labor shortages in the U.S. logistics sector through innovative technology.

Current estimates indicate that last-mile delivery costs in the United States account for nearly 30% of total logistics expenses. This issue is further exacerbated by a truck driver shortage, which surpassed 80,000 in 2023. To address these challenges, the Micro-Hub System integrates several innovative technologies: vehicle-mounted drone nests, automated battery swapping via a six-axis robot, and advanced cargo handling systems. These features are designed to fully automate and streamline logistics processes. Additionally, the system's modular design allows for rapid deployment with minimal vehicle modifications, significantly reducing the investment barrier for small and medium-sized logistics companies.

Soradynamics Inc., a globally recognized leader in drone technology, has provided essential solutions to Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and SoftBank Corp. This partnership will leverage New Century' extensive global logistics network alongside Soradynamics' technological expertise.

Key features of the Micro-Hub System include:

a) Intelligent Drone Nest Design: Supports automatic take-off and landing, seamlessly integrating with vehicles.

b) Six-Axis Robot Collaboration: Automates battery replacement and cargo loading, reducing manual labour costs and enhancing last-mile delivery efficiency.

c) Multi-Robot Scalability: Enables simultaneous operation of multiple drones.

According to Soradynamics, the Micro-Hub System can achieve significant improvements in logistics operations. Specifically, it can decrease last-mile delivery costs by over 50% per kilometer, reduce customer complaint rates by more than 80%, and increase order processing capacity by more than 2.5 times. These enhancements are expected to provide substantial benefits to logistics companies by optimizing their operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Vision for the Future

Ngan Ching Shun, CEO of New Century, commented, "The in-vehicle drone system is a game-changer for small and medium-sized logistics companies, offering low initial investment and high scalability. This collaboration is not just a technological advancement; it's an investment in the future of logistics. We are committed to redefining efficient and sustainable logistics networks through intelligent solutions."

Hirotaka Kuroki, Director of Soradynamics Inc., added, "Our partnership with New Century reflects our shared vision for technological innovation. This system will empower our customers to swiftly respond to demands in complex environments, giving them a competitive edge in the market."

The deployment of the Micro-Hub System will empower New Century to break geographical limitations, covering remote and suburban markets that traditional vehicles struggle to serve efficiently. With an expanded coverage radius of up to 40 km, the system meets the urgent demand for fast and economical delivery in these areas. Additionally, the Micro-Hub System can seamlessly integrate with existing logistics infrastructure, providing flexible support for high-frequency delivery scenarios such as e-commerce and healthcare.

2) Enlarge the Market share and cost efficiency with Silkway

According to the memorandum of understanding, New Century and Silkway will conduct in-depth cooperation in the following directions:



Joint development of international air freight logistics solutions: integrating New Century' global logistics network with Silk Way Airlines' air cargo resources to provide end-to-end efficient transportation services for cross-border trading enterprises in South China.

Market intelligence and logistics expertise sharing: Optimize route planning, cost control, and risk management capabilities through data exchange and experience sharing.

Collaborative marketing and brand promotion: Jointly promote the services offered by both parties to expand business coverage in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and emerging markets. Enhanced Customer Experience: We are implementing a seamless logistics service system to improve cargo tracking transparency and delivery timeliness. This includes optimizing the handling of bulky shipments at airport terminals using heavy cranes, streamlining cargo transportation from Baku to Hong Kong, and efficiently managing the shipping of repair items for grounded aircraft.

Blueprint for Co-operation

The CEO of New Century, Mr. Ngan Ching Shun, stated: "This cooperation is an important step in New Century's globalization strategy. SILKWAY's expertise in air cargo and New Century's supply chain management capabilities are highly compatible. We look forward to creating greater value for our customers through resource integration and technology empowerment."

SILKWAY emphasized: "The cooperation with New Century will accelerate our transformation into a comprehensive logistics service provider. Both sides have the same insight into market trends, and will jointly explore cutting-edge fields such as digital and green logistics in the future, leading industry innovation."

Future Prospects

The memorandum of understanding for cooperation between New Century and Silk Way Airlines is valid for a period of 12 months. During this period, both parties will establish a joint working group to facilitate and expedite the implementation of specific projects. New Century and Silk Way Airlines plan to launch customized air transport services for cross-border e-commerce and high-end manufacturing in the third quarter of 2025. They are also considering the potential for cooperation in the application of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

3) New Century has proposed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Asiatic to strengthen its strategic positioning in Asia

New Century has signed a letter of intent to acquire 51% stake of Asiatic. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance New Century Logistics' presence in Asia and develop a comprehensive global logistics ecosystem, building on an existing framework agreement.

Key Benefits of the Acquisition

a) Strengthened Asian Market Presence: Asiatic's established network and expertise in air freight, especially in Japan and Southeast Asia, will enhance New Century Logistics' last-mile services, crucial for the growing e-commerce sector.

b) Expanded Global Logistics Corridor: Integrating Asiatic's operations with New Century Logistics' routes will create a seamless logistics corridor connecting Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, providing a comprehensive door-to-door transportation solution.

c) Improved Resource Efficiency: The collaboration will optimize warehousing and transportation, enhancing operational efficiency and market reach.

Future Plans

Post-acquisition, Japan will become a strategic hub for New Century, focusing on:

a) Transshipment Center Development: Utilizing Asiatic's services to connect multiple markets.

b) Custom E-Commerce Solutions: Launching expedited logistics services for cross-border e-commerce.

c) Resource Integration: Partnering with e-commerce platforms to boost market penetration.

d) Digital Enhancements: Integrating systems for real-time data synchronization and improved service efficiency.

Commitment to Growth

Ngan Ching Shun, CEO of New Century, emphasized: " the synergy between both companies, emphasizing a commitment to integrity and customer-centric logistics".

Ms. Chiu Nga Ting of Asiatic noted the partnership's potential to create significant value and drive seamless logistics solutions.

SOURCE New Century Logistics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED