IKB Collective Launches Expricer, A Dynamic Pricing Tool For Digital Art Creators

exPricer is a dynamic pricing algorithm and checkout system that enables digital artists to control the scarcity of their works through the pricing choices of their patrons. Buyers are offered the option to pay more for greater exclusivity; in response, fewer (or no more) additional editions are ever to be released. The system includes a pricing API for developers, as well as a ready-made Stripe-powered checkout interface that can be used by artists looking to sell their work online.

Key Features of exPricer



Dynamic Pricing Algorithm - Enables variable pricing based on exclusivity, allowing collectors to pay more for fewer, or even unique, copies of a limited edition.

Open-Source & Developer Friendly - Includes an open API for integration with other platforms or marketplaces.

Stripe-Powered Checkout Interface - Comes with a ready-to-use web checkout system tailored for the payment of digital media.

Support for Multiple Digital File Types - Best suited for images, audio, ZIP files, and other downloadable assets. Using Scarcity to Better Support Artists - Aligns pricing with artistic intent of exclusivity, enabling new economic models in digital art.

The development of exPricer draws conceptual inspiration from avant-garde movements that have historically challenged traditional notions of ownership and value in art. The system reflects the IKB Collective' s ongoing interest in exploring how scarcity, perception, and pricing can be used as creative tools in the digital realm.

"exPricer is our way of continuing Yves Klein's inquiry into how art is valued - not by material or medium, but by perception, context, and choice," said a member of the IKB collective. " It's pricing as performance. "

Though the exPricer checkout interface prices art works in dollars, to ensure immediate applicability and easy-of-use for less tech-savvy artists, the collective is committed to the continued development of the IKB token , the collective's blockchain-based token. Originally conceived as a decentralized reference to the iconic ultramarine pigment International Klein Blue, the token functions both as a community anchor and governance mechanism, allowing for experiments at the intersection of art and technology.

The IKB Collective invites digital creators and developers to explore and build upon exPricer through its open-source repository.

About IKB token community

A Solana blockchain community meme token based on the original meme, International Klein Blue, created more than 60 years ago. The decentralized organization was started by an international collective of like-minded techno-artists, brought together by admiration of the deep blue color of International Klein Blue as well as the thought-provoking questions asked by the french artist Yves Klein related to the valuation of modern art, in particular artistic works that are conceptual and immaterial.

